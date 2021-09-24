First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Russian F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Street circuit

Weather: dry 19.5°C

Tarmac: dry 32.2°C

Humidity: 45.8%

Wind: 0.6 m/s S

Pressure: 1014.1 bar

First practice for the 15th GP this season at Sochi in Russia was all about Mercedes and Red Bull.

Things to know at this moment is that Max Verstappen is carrying a three-place grid drop for his part in crashing with Lewis Hamilton at Monza last race. Other news this week was is that the Haas team have opted to retain their driver line up for 2022.

Lewis Hamilton's Race Engineer 'Bono' just reminding the reigning world champion where to complete his practice starts. Last year Hamilton picked up two five-second time penalties during the race for having completed his starts in the wrong place, something that somewhat irked the Mercedes man as it cost him the win.

It took 15 minutes for Verstappen finally emerges from the pits, and he too is sporting a set of soft compound tyres. That is interesting - normally the teams wait for the track to rubber in and grip to improve before trying out the softest compound.

Halfway through the session, and most of the field have swapped to the soft compound tyre now. Norris was still on the mediums though, which he has been on for 11 laps and counting. A podium last time out in Monza was bittersweet as his team mate took the win, and as such the youngster will be keen to reassert his authority here.

Best of the rest was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who's upgraded engine seems to work very well up till now.

Last year Valtteri Bottas was quickest in FP1. The Mercedes driver then clocked a 1:34:923 min.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Russian GP

