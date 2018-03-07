Lap times 2nd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Daniel Ricciardo has set the fastest lap time for the 2018 winter testing today on a sunny Catalunya circuit. Still 3.4 seconds short on Alonso's pole record time of 2006. But a lot quicker then last years fastest lap time. With 165 laps he also drove the most laps of all drivers.
Last years fastest lap time was set by Kimi Raikkonen with a 1:18,634 min. This lap time was set on super softs on the last day of testing.
Mercedes drove the most laps. Bottas and Hamilton drove 172 laps all together.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:18,047
|hyper s
|165
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,400
|0,353
|ultra s
|90
|3.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:18,560
|0,513
|ultra s
|82
|4.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:19,541
|1,494
|soft
|66
|5.
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:19,823
|1,776
|hyper s
|118
|6.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:19,856
|1,809
|hyper s
|54
|7.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:20,042
|1,995
|medium
|88
|8.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20,237
|2,190
|soft
|75
|9.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:20,242
|2,195
|soft
|46
|10.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:20,349
|2,302
|soft
|63
|11.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:20,758
|2,711
|super s
|102
|12.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:20,805
|2,758
|soft
|130
|13.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:20,918
|2,871
|super s
|160
|14.
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Force India
|1:22,350
|4,303
|soft
|77
