Lap times 2nd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Daniel Ricciardo has set the fastest lap time for the 2018 winter testing today on a sunny Catalunya circuit. Still 3.4 seconds short on Alonso's pole record time of 2006. But a lot quicker then last years fastest lap time. With 165 laps he also drove the most laps of all drivers.

Last years fastest lap time was set by Kimi Raikkonen with a 1:18,634 min. This lap time was set on super softs on the last day of testing.

Mercedes drove the most laps. Bottas and Hamilton drove 172 laps all together.

Fastest F1 testing lap times Wednesday Catalunya week 2

