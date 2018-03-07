F1-Fansite.com
Lap times 2nd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Daniel Ricciardo has set the fastest lap time for the 2018 winter testing today on a sunny Catalunya circuit. Still 3.4 seconds short on Alonso's pole record time of 2006. But a lot quicker then last years fastest lap time. With 165 laps he also drove the most laps of all drivers.

Last years fastest lap time was set by Kimi Raikkonen with a 1:18,634 min. This lap time was set on super softs on the last day of testing.

Mercedes drove the most laps. Bottas and Hamilton drove 172 laps all together.

Fastest F1 testing lap times Wednesday Catalunya week 2

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,047hyper s165
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,4000,353ultra s90
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,5600,513ultra s82
4.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:19,5411,494soft66
5.28Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:19,8231,776hyper s118
6.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:19,8561,809hyper s54
7.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:20,0421,995medium88
8.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:20,2372,190soft75
9.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:20,2422,195soft46
10.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,3492,302soft63
11.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:20,7582,711super s102
12.31Esteban OconForce India1:20,8052,758soft130
13.16Charles LeclercSauber1:20,9182,871super s160
14.35Sergey SirotkinForce India1:22,3504,303soft77

