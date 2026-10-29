Red Bull's Oracle Virtual Laps: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

A new video from Red Bull Racing on YouTube sees Calum Nicholas, Tommo McCluskey, and Sebastian Job tackle an Oracle Virtual Lap around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. The session breaks down the unique challenges of the high-altitude circuit.

With a focus on pedal input, the Oracle dashboard provides insight into what makes a lap at this track so demanding. It's a data-driven look at how drivers manage the specific characteristics of Mexico City's layout.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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