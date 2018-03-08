F1 Results

Lap times 3rd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry; air 10° – 17°C, track 14° – 26°C

Sebastian Vettel showed the real pace of the Ferrari on Pirelli's hyper soft tyres today and showed a great pace which was almost a second faster then Ricciardo;s fastest lap of yesterday.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.