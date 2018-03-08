F1-Fansite.com
Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry; air 10° – 17°C, track 14° – 26°C

Sebastian Vettel showed the real pace of the Ferrari on Pirelli's hyper soft tyres today and showed a great pace which was almost a second faster then Ricciardo;s fastest lap of yesterday.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17,182Hyper S188
2.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:18,3601,178Super s153
3.10Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:18,3631,181Hyper S169
4.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:18,6751,493Hyper S79
5.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:18,7251,543Hyper S69
6.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:18,8551,673Hyper S151
7.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:19,2442,062Hyper S148
8.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,2962,114Medium84
9.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,5322,350Medium97
10.40Robert KubicaWilliams1:19,6292,447Super s73
11.11Sergio PérezForce India1:19,6342,452Hyper S159
12.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,8422,660Soft187
13.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,2623,080Ultra S67

2 thoughts on “Lap times 3rd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

  1. Gus

    Robert Kubica Williams 1:19,629 2,447 Super s 73
    Lance Stroll Williams 1:20,262 3,080 Ultra S 67

    At the mid season we will say good bye Sirotkin...

    Reply

