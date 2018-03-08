Lap times 3rd day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry; air 10° – 17°C, track 14° – 26°C
Sebastian Vettel showed the real pace of the Ferrari on Pirelli's hyper soft tyres today and showed a great pace which was almost a second faster then Ricciardo;s fastest lap of yesterday.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:17,182
|Hyper S
|188
|2.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:18,360
|1,178
|Super s
|153
|3.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:18,363
|1,181
|Hyper S
|169
|4.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:18,675
|1,493
|Hyper S
|79
|5.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:18,725
|1,543
|Hyper S
|69
|6.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:18,855
|1,673
|Hyper S
|151
|7.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:19,244
|2,062
|Hyper S
|148
|8.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,296
|2,114
|Medium
|84
|9.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:19,532
|2,350
|Medium
|97
|10.
|40
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|1:19,629
|2,447
|Super s
|73
|11.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:19,634
|2,452
|Hyper S
|159
|12.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19,842
|2,660
|Soft
|187
|13.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:20,262
|3,080
|Ultra S
|67
At the mid season we will say good bye Sirotkin...
These test dont say anything but just that days time.