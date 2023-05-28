2023 Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit
Weather: dry/wet 25-24°C
Tarmac: dry/wet 39-30°C
Humidity: 43%
Wind: 1 km/h SW
Pressure: 1014 mbar
Max Verstappen scored his 39th F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the Monaco F1 GP for the second time. It also was his fourth race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and drove to victory unthreatened. It was the 98th race win for Red Bull Racing.
2023 Monaco F1 GP Race Report
A stunning display of racing prowess saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinch the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix in the F1 2023 season. The Dutch driver sealed his second victory in the Principality, significantly extending his championship lead. Verstappen's triumph is made more special by the fact that it's his fourth win of the year, achieved within the first six races.
In the final lap, Verstappen once again proved his mettle, maneuvering his Red Bull—originally deemed less effective for this track—with a mastery that had him leagues ahead of the competition.
Frenchman Esteban Ocon in the Alpine made the most of an outstanding qualifying lap to finish second, marking his first podium in Monaco and third of his career. It's the first 'midfield' podium of the year, reflecting a remarkable progression for Ocon.
Fernando Alonso in the other Alpine demonstrated an excellent season form, landing another podium. This becomes his fifth podium in the first six races, heralding a remarkable season for the Spanish veteran.
The Journey to Victory
As the race entered its final phases, Verstappen held a comfortable lead of 25 seconds by Lap 74, with Alonso in the second position. Ocon was closely followed by Hamilton, defending his third place with a margin of 2.4 seconds. George Russell, despite having a time penalty, managed to keep his gap to Charles Leclerc and maintained his fourth position.
An unfortunate series of incidents saw Kevin Magnussen retire due to multiple contacts with the walls. Lance Stroll was the other retirement after an eventful day marked by collisions and a race-ending moment in the rain.
In Lap 69, rookie Oscar Piastri showcased his talent by picking off Yuki Tsunoda to reclaim his position in the points. In the following laps, teams began to struggle with weather-related decisions as intermittent rain made tyre strategy increasingly challenging.
As the track conditions began to deteriorate, drivers made their tyre choices. While some, like Pierre Gasly, suffered penalties due to slippery conditions, Verstappen continued his flawless drive, extending his lead over Alonso.
Strategic Decisions and Consequences
By Lap 56, Verstappen made a tactical pitstop to swap for intermediate tyres, given the rain-soaked track. Alonso followed suit, ensuring the two leaders maintained their positions.
An unexpected twist saw Charles Leclerc, running sixth at the time, make a pitstop as well, which allowed Gasly to move up to the seventh position. Meanwhile, the rain forecast kept everyone on edge, with some teams advising drivers to prepare for a potential downpour.
By Lap 63, Verstappen was lapping a full two seconds quicker than Alonso, demonstrating the Dutchman's unerring mastery of the tricky conditions.
Unfortunately for Canadian Lance Stroll, an unfortunate collision resulted in him stopping at Portier, forcing the safety team to wheel his car off the track.
Despite the challenging conditions and fierce competition, Verstappen dominated the race, demonstrating his formidable skills and determination. With Alonso and Ocon securing the remaining podium positions, the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 proved to be a thrilling spectacle, setting high expectations for the remaining season.
Looking forward, Verstappen appears to be in a strong position to continue his championship lead, while Alonso's consistent performances indicate an exciting season for the veteran. As for Ocon, his impressive performance in Monaco could signify a promising future in the championship race.
Classification 2023 Monaco GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:48:51.980
|78
|1
|25
|2
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|78
|2
|18
|3
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|78
|3
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|78
|5
|13
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|78
|8
|10
|6
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|78
|6
|8
|7
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|78
|7
|6
|8
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|78
|4
|4
|9
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|77
|10
|2
|10
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|77
|11
|1
|11
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|77
|15
|0
|12
|21
| Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|77
|12
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|77
|19
|0
|14
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|77
|13
|0
|15
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+2 laps
|76
|9
|0
|16
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+2 laps
|76
|20
|0
|17
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+2 laps
|76
|18
|0
|18
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2 laps
|76
|16
|0
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+8 laps
|70
|17
|0
|DNF
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Crashed
|53
|14
|0
Penalties:
- George Russell, Mercedes #63 - 5 sec. penalty
Fastest lap: ? min by Lando Norris, McLaren (no.4)
Happy days, good effort from FA but , he was never going to manage it, Ferrari just go from bad to worse lol , The result flatter the Mercs,no doubt the pr people will make a big fanfare about it but next weeks the test.Nice rain shower made the race worth watching , in Maxes words it was Very Lovely
Shrop', we screamed at the red team to gas Curly, they did. We screamed at them to get rid of their strategist, they did. STILL they cannot properly manage a rece. 'splain it to me, professor.
No question, VER and RB are the best, but had Aston listened to ALO re going to inters instead of drys they were in with a shot. Starting on hards gave them an edge that they threw away.
Right ill have a go , the thing is CL is 12yr old and wets himself in the car to often, Carlos today was gonna punch his engineer, so hes losing patience, As for the newboy Freddy, its not going to well for him, the CEO wont put up with this for too long, so odds on another new boss before to long , I think the biggest problem recently is the imminent arrival of "The Skirt"to the team, its thrown every red blooded team member into a frenzy , I totally agree re Alonso , but he didn't look to unhappy at the end, oh did you catch a glimpse of Mr big hair in the red pit, although hes a bit shorter these days , hardly recognised him..!
Aston Martin's choice of going for another slick set with Alonso rather than intermediates only to do so the lap later anyway could've proved costly, but ultimately probably no difference outcome-wise in the end.
Rain shouldn't have affected the race based on probability percentages, but that still happened eventually - at least temporarily more excitement.
The east portion, especially, was quite chaotic for several laps.
Nothing really went right for Sainz, Perez, Sargeant, Stroll, or Magnussen.
I confess to not being a Max Verstappen fan in the past, especially the brash Max of the past, who blamed everyone else for his failings! His performance at Monaco in very difficult and changing conditions was truly impressive.
Since winning his first WDC, Max has truly matured in every way. His driving has become more precise and his attitude to others has improved significantly. I am amazed at his newfound modesty and professionalism. The hallmarks of a true champion. He hasn't embarked on the political commentary and radical ideas that Hamilton has espoused, and I think that places Max at a higher level of respect by others.
Couldn't agree more and hes only 25yr, but there's another at least 4 racers his age, they need to build better cars to compete, i don't mind domination , aslong as theres nobullshit mixed in
My favourite phrase at the moment is from the Merc team , we haven't forgotten how to won , ummm yes you have, long gone is the hard line , we don't make mistakes, being explained now as going in the right direction with the cars ....ah right lol
Spot on, Smokey. More precisely, VER went from being a smartass punk to top of the heap, with just a bit of selfishness still in the mix. He is now even one of the best interviews in the paddock. Good on him. A little snark...his rise coincides with daddy Jos receding into the background.
Also agree with Shrop'. It's a shame that the other talented young guns don't have RB level cars and teams. We (pluralis majestatis) spotted this excellent group of youngsters a couple of years ago. Currently lots of talent on the grid.