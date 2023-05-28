Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry/wet 25-24°C

Tarmac: dry/wet 39-30°C

Humidity: 43%

Wind: 1 km/h SW

Pressure: 1014 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 39th F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the Monaco F1 GP for the second time. It also was his fourth race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and drove to victory unthreatened. It was the 98th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2023 Monaco F1 GP Race Report

A stunning display of racing prowess saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinch the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix in the F1 2023 season. The Dutch driver sealed his second victory in the Principality, significantly extending his championship lead. Verstappen's triumph is made more special by the fact that it's his fourth win of the year, achieved within the first six races.

In the final lap, Verstappen once again proved his mettle, maneuvering his Red Bull—originally deemed less effective for this track—with a mastery that had him leagues ahead of the competition.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon in the Alpine made the most of an outstanding qualifying lap to finish second, marking his first podium in Monaco and third of his career. It's the first 'midfield' podium of the year, reflecting a remarkable progression for Ocon.

Fernando Alonso in the other Alpine demonstrated an excellent season form, landing another podium. This becomes his fifth podium in the first six races, heralding a remarkable season for the Spanish veteran.

The Journey to Victory

As the race entered its final phases, Verstappen held a comfortable lead of 25 seconds by Lap 74, with Alonso in the second position. Ocon was closely followed by Hamilton, defending his third place with a margin of 2.4 seconds. George Russell, despite having a time penalty, managed to keep his gap to Charles Leclerc and maintained his fourth position.

An unfortunate series of incidents saw Kevin Magnussen retire due to multiple contacts with the walls. Lance Stroll was the other retirement after an eventful day marked by collisions and a race-ending moment in the rain.

In Lap 69, rookie Oscar Piastri showcased his talent by picking off Yuki Tsunoda to reclaim his position in the points. In the following laps, teams began to struggle with weather-related decisions as intermittent rain made tyre strategy increasingly challenging.

As the track conditions began to deteriorate, drivers made their tyre choices. While some, like Pierre Gasly, suffered penalties due to slippery conditions, Verstappen continued his flawless drive, extending his lead over Alonso.

Strategic Decisions and Consequences

By Lap 56, Verstappen made a tactical pitstop to swap for intermediate tyres, given the rain-soaked track. Alonso followed suit, ensuring the two leaders maintained their positions.

An unexpected twist saw Charles Leclerc, running sixth at the time, make a pitstop as well, which allowed Gasly to move up to the seventh position. Meanwhile, the rain forecast kept everyone on edge, with some teams advising drivers to prepare for a potential downpour.

By Lap 63, Verstappen was lapping a full two seconds quicker than Alonso, demonstrating the Dutchman's unerring mastery of the tricky conditions.

Unfortunately for Canadian Lance Stroll, an unfortunate collision resulted in him stopping at Portier, forcing the safety team to wheel his car off the track.

Despite the challenging conditions and fierce competition, Verstappen dominated the race, demonstrating his formidable skills and determination. With Alonso and Ocon securing the remaining podium positions, the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 proved to be a thrilling spectacle, setting high expectations for the remaining season.

Looking forward, Verstappen appears to be in a strong position to continue his championship lead, while Alonso's consistent performances indicate an exciting season for the veteran. As for Ocon, his impressive performance in Monaco could signify a promising future in the championship race.

Classification 2023 Monaco GP

Penalties:

George Russell, Mercedes #63 - 5 sec. penalty

Fastest lap: ? min by Lando Norris, McLaren (no.4)



