Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

In the thrilling qualifying session for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen secured pole position with a blistering lap of 1:11.365, setting the pace for the rest of the grid. However, a surprising turn of events saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who qualified second, receiving a five-second penalty after qualifying concluded. This penalty was due to impeding another driver during qualifying. This development has added an extra layer of intrigue to the race, as Leclerc will now face a greater challenge to secure a podium finish from his adjusted starting position.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Monaco GP

Note - Leclerc penalised 3 grid places for impeding another driver during qualifying.

2023 Monaco F1 GP Race Strategy

At a circuit where passing competitors is a daunting task, the most effective game plan for the Grand Prix is to make a solitary pit stop at the earliest feasible point during the planned 78 laps. Theoretically, racers should commence the race with the P Zero Yellow medium tyres affixed and aim to swap them out between the lap range of 20 to 25, replacing them with the more durable P Zero Whites to optimize speed. An alternative strategy could be to kick off the race on the Soft tyres and then transition to the harder compound between the 15th and 20th laps, with the option to execute this strategy in reverse too.

