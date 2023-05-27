F1 Starting Grid 2023 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

In the thrilling qualifying session for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen secured pole position with a blistering lap of 1:11.365, setting the pace for the rest of the grid. However, a surprising turn of events saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who qualified second, receiving a five-second penalty after qualifying concluded. This penalty was due to impeding another driver during qualifying. This development has added an extra layer of intrigue to the race, as Leclerc will now face a greater challenge to secure a podium finish from his adjusted starting position.

Stay tuned for the race, where we'll see how this penalty will impact Leclerc's performance and the overall race outcome.

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11,365
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:11,449 +0,084s
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:11,553 +0,188s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11,630 +0,265s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:11,725 +0,360s
6 16 *Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11,471 +0,106s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:11,933 +0,568s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:11,964 +0,599s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12,082 +0,717s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:12,254 +0,889s
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12,395 +1,030s
12 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1:12,428 +1,063s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:12,527 +1,162s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:12,623 +1,258s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:12,625 +1,260s
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:13,113 +1,748s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13,270 +1,905s
18 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:13,279 +1,914s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:13,523 +2,158s
20 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:13,850 +2,485s

Note - Leclerc penalised 3 grid places for impeding another driver during qualifying.

At a circuit where passing competitors is a daunting task, the most effective game plan for the Grand Prix is to make a solitary pit stop at the earliest feasible point during the planned 78 laps. Theoretically, racers should commence the race with the P Zero Yellow medium tyres affixed and aim to swap them out between the lap range of 20 to 25, replacing them with the more durable P Zero Whites to optimize speed. An alternative strategy could be to kick off the race on the Soft tyres and then transition to the harder compound between the 15th and 20th laps, with the option to execute this strategy in reverse too.

