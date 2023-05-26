F1 Results Second Free Practice 2023 Monaco GP (FP2)

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 42°C

Humidity: 31%

Wind: 1 km/h NW

Pressure: 1017 bar

In the heart of Monaco, the drama of the F1 Grand Prix continued with the second free practice. The day was characterized by scorching temperatures with the track heating up to 42 degrees Celsius and an air temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. Potential scattered showers over the weekend added an element of unpredictability to the proceedings, which only heightened the thrill of the event.

The practice kicked off with Nico Hulkenberg and a host of other drivers hitting the track, majority of them opting for medium compound tyres. A noteworthy absentee at the start of the session was Alexander Albon, whose car was being repaired by the Williams team following a crash in FP1.

On the track, Max Verstappen started off strong, setting an impressive time of 1m 13.985s on medium compound tyres, a clear six tenths ahead of Fernando Alonso. Hamilton was hot on Alonso's heels, trailing the Aston Martin by just 0.004s.

Hamilton, determined not to be outdone, momentarily took the lead from Verstappen, only to have the Dutchman reclaim the top spot on his next lap. The Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were the only ones not to opt for medium compound tyres.

The stakes were raised as drivers started switching to soft tyres, with the Aston Martin pair leading the way, followed by Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant. Alonso, on a quick lap, narrowly fell short of Verstappen's time, slotting into second with a margin of 0.015s.

Sainz put up a commendable performance, clocking the second fastest time, just 0.241s behind Verstappen. He was on the harder tyres, showing the potential of the Ferrari on this circuit. As the session progressed, Verstappen continued to improve his lap times, extending his lead at the front.

Off the track, Sebastian Vettel, the former Aston Martin star, paid a visit to his old team, bringing a wave of excitement among the fans. Meanwhile, Lando Norris had to wait a little longer to join the session due to some last-minute setup changes by the McLaren team.

Further down the grid, there was a glimmer of hope for Albon, as Williams mechanics were seen adjusting his car. There was still a chance for him to join the practice session. However, the day wasn't devoid of problems, with traffic on the track proving to be an issue, causing frustration among drivers, including Sergio Perez.

Towards the end of the practice, Charles Leclerc managed to push his way up to second, only 0.065s behind the leader. After a rough first practice, Leclerc seemed to have found his rhythm. Lewis Hamilton also showed improvement, moving up to sixth.

As the second free practice concluded, the focus shifted towards qualifying. Given the importance of starting position in Monaco, a heightened emphasis on one-lap pace was expected in the subsequent sessions..

With 17 minutes to Sainz crashed his Ferrari in the barrier at the notorious turn 16. He first hit the barrier with his right front tyre and broke his steering rod. The session got red flagged and all cars had to return to the pits. The Ferrari SF-23 was cleared in 5 minutes. Albon also was able to start his FP2 after his Williams car was at last fixed now.

With 10 minutes to go Verstappen was still fastest with a 1:12.462. Leclerc was 2nd on + 0.065s and Sainz still on P3 on +0.107s. Verstappen had sethis time on the hards while the others in the top 5 used the softs.

In summary, the second free practice was a testament to the riveting action that the Monaco Grand Prix promises. With the unpredictability of the weather, the intense competition, and the looming penalties for part usage, the 2023 Monaco F1 GP is shaping up to be a thrilling event

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:12,656 min, driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Monaco GP

