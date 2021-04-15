Press Conference Scheduel 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

Press Conference Scheduel 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
15 April 2021 by
THURSDAY, 15 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 16 APRIL, 1230 HOURS LOCAL TIME
SATURDAY, 17 APRIL, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 18 APRIL, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

