Press Conference Scheduel 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
THURSDAY, 15 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
FRIDAY, 16 APRIL, 1230 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
- Mattia Binotto (Ferrari)
- Guenther Steiner (Haas)
- Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
- Otmar Szafnauer (Aston Martin)
- Mario Isola (Pirelli)
SATURDAY, 17 APRIL, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 18 APRIL, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
Check out more items on this website about: