Jan Magnussen says his son Kevin will help him keep racing.
After many years racing sports cars with Corvette, former F1 driver Jan Magnussen is leaving the marque.
"I am talking to Kevin about the situation and the direction I should take and the opportunities that are there," 46-year-old Magnussen told TV2.
"He helps me as best he can, although his contacts are in Formula 1 and I don't think I'm getting a Formula 1 seat," he joked.
"But I use all the tools I have, and if he knows some things I do not then he is telling me."
Jackie Stewart described JM as 'the most talented young driver to emerge since Ayrton Senna'. Sady, JYS couldn't have been more wrong, JM being one of the many initially successful drivers for whom promotion to F1 proved a step too far. A competent racer who later had reasonable success in GTs and other tintops, he was soon replaced at Stewart by another F1 dad, Jos Verstappen. But he clearly still loves racing for its own sake, so let's wish him many more years of enjoyment!