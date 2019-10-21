Ricciardo responds to Webber criticism

Daniel Ricciardo has replied to his countryman after Mark Webber said the Renault driver may be "regretting" leaving Red Bull.

Webber recently said the risk for Ricciardo is that he could become irrelevant in the midfield as "young guys" enter the sport and impress.

"I get what Mark's saying," Ricciardo told Fairfax Media, "but if I sat down with him and told him why I moved, I feel it's pretty self-explanatory."

Ricciardo, 30, admits he became too frustrated with life near the front with Red Bull.





"I've tried to picture myself at Red Bull this year and look at the potential results I could have had, but I don't feel I would be feeling any different to what I felt last year," he said.

"I don't feel like I would have progressed. Max has won a couple of races, but they haven't done anything more than they did when I was there."

Ricciardo says he has already developed as a driver since taking up the new challenge at Renault, even though that at times has also been frustrating.

"Against Nico (Hulkenberg), we're tied in the championship but my qualifying record against him speaks for itself. That's kept me relevant," he said.

As for Renault's struggles, Ricciardo added: "I've stayed very understanding through it all and I haven't expected the moon by the next day. I'll put a bit more pressure on the team next year and expect more."

