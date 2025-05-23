Event:

Leclerc Lights Up Monaco Again as Chaos Reigns in FP2

If you blinked, you probably missed something. Free Practice 2 for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix had a little bit of everything: red flags, wall-kissing mishaps, struggling champions, and one very confident Monegasque. Under the blazing Riviera sun, it was Charles Leclerc who stole the show—again—leading a dramatic session that could shape the narrative of the weekend.

🏁 Leclerc’s Redemption Tour Continues

You’d think crashing into Lance Stroll in FP1 might rattle a driver. Not Charles Leclerc. After his earlier mix-up, the Ferrari star bounced back in style, topping FP2 with a blistering 1m11.355s—the fastest lap of the day and a full statement to anyone doubting Ferrari's low-speed prowess.

This is no fluke either. Leclerc has taken three poles in the last four years here. Add today’s performance to that CV, and he looks every bit the local hero determined to finally convert qualifying pace into Monaco glory.

🟡 McLaren in the Mix – Wing Loss and All

Oscar Piastri had what can only be described as a "Monaco moment" at Sainte Devote, locking up and going straight into the barriers. The red flags came out, the front wing came off, and the Aussie came back—fast.

After the incident, he delivered a lap just 0.038s shy of Leclerc, proving that the young McLaren charger has ice in his veins. Teammate Norris slotted into P4, showing the Woking boys are firmly in the mix.

🔵 Hamilton’s Monaco Mojo Returns

Lewis Hamilton seems to be thriving on the streets of Monte Carlo again. The seven-time champ was right in the fight, finishing P3 and just a tenth off Leclerc’s time. On a track where driver confidence matters as much as car balance, Hamilton looked sharper than he has all season.

And with Mercedes still trying to unlock their full potential, this could be the start of a very spicy weekend.

🔴 Red Bull: Royalty Looking Rattled?

Things looked promising in FP1, but FP2 brought Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda back down to earth. Verstappen suffered traffic, missed braking points, and even took a short detour down an escape road after a lock-up at Turn 5.

He finished P10, visibly frustrated and struggling with setup gremlins. His teammate Tsunoda didn’t fare much better, and the Austrian outfit will need a miracle overnight to claw back control. Is this just a bad Friday, or is Red Bull really on the ropes?

⚠️ Chaos, Crashes, and Carbon Fibre

There were more red flags in FP2 than a dating app with trust issues. Isack Hadjar found the wall exiting Turn 1, damaging his rear suspension and bringing out a brief stoppage. Piastri’s Sainte Devote shunt added another. And Bearman caught the stewards’ eye for reasons yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly ran over rogue paper debris, and traffic ruined more than a few flying laps. Esteban Ocon’s hand gestures told you all you needed to know.

🔧 Tyres, Temperatures, and Track Evolution

Pirelli’s softest compounds (C4–C6) held up better than expected, with the C6 allowing multiple push laps—rare in Monaco. As track evolution ramped up, times tumbled. Liam Lawson used it to his advantage, briefly climbing to third before Hamilton and Piastri knocked him down.

James Vowles from Williams summed it up best: “The track is moving forward so quickly, even in the last ten minutes the cars are taking half a second out of it.”

🏎️ Who’s Hot, Who’s Not?

🔥 Hot:

Leclerc – Flawless recovery and raw pace.

– Flawless recovery and raw pace. Piastri – Resilient and rapid post-crash.

– Resilient and rapid post-crash. Hamilton – Finding rhythm in the chaos.

🥶 Not:

Verstappen – Off the pace and off the road.

Tsunoda – Anonymous again.

Hadjar – Costly rookie error.

⏭️ What’s Next?

All eyes now turn to Saturday’s all-important qualifying. On a track where overtaking is a unicorn, pole is king—and Charles Leclerc just might be wearing the crown already. But never count out Max Verstappen, especially when he’s wounded.

FP2 Times Table 2025 Monaco GP

The quickest sector times during this first practice session were:

Sector 1: 18.495 sec by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF-25.

Sector 2: 33.783 sec by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39.

Sector 3: 18.827 sec by Lewis Hamilton with the Ferrari SF-25.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:11,278 min, driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrar SF-24.

