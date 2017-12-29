F1 News

Three great bets for the 2018 season

The 2017 Formula One season, despite ending in a procession for Lewis Hamilton, was an excellent watch and the battle for supremacy between Ferrari and Mercedes looks as if it will continue to excite us next year. Both sides have gone back to their labs to perfect and tweak their cars to ensure they can challenge again. 2017 also seemed to herald the breakthrough for some new stars as well as the end of the road for others. It also had a lot of grumpy Fernando Alonso who, unsurprisingly, was furious at having to spend another year in a totally uncompetitive car that let him down on so many occasions. In short, F1 had a bumper year that we hope can be matched in 2018.

2018 could be one of the most unpredictable years for a while with Ferrari clearly back, Red Bull on the rise and Mercedes desperately fighting to cling on to their crown. Younger drivers are getting better, older drivers are getting slower and new faces will be present next season as well as some old ones back in the game. So to help you out here are three bets for next season that could well pay off. The first will be one that is very likely, the second slightly less likely and the last one a long shot that, if it pays off, would richly reward anyone who puts it on.

Lewis Hamilton to make it back to back title.

Hamilton has dominated F1 in recent years. Despite failing to win the title in 2016, losing narrowly to his teammate Nico Rosberg, it is clear that he is the dominant driver having taken home to the crown in 2015 and 2017. Sebastian Vettel rode him close this year but in the end Hamilton held him off before accelerating to another title. Mercedes clearly donâ€™t have the iron grip they once did on Formula One but they still clearly have an advantage and while low odds, this bet is likely to come in. It will also last the whole season keeping you on tenterhooks as the season pans out. Hamilton clearly has the hunger and desire to win his fifth title and it would take a brave man to bet against him.

Max Verstappen to break the Hamilton and Vettel 1-2.

Max Verstappen continues his incredible rise from excitable prodigy to genuine title contender with 2017 being an amazing year for the Dutchman. He won two races and showed once again that he was learning to be a better driver. However reliability issues caused him problems which were reflected in the fact he only finished 6th. His teammate Daniel Riccardo is feeling confident telling autosport.com that he feels his team could well be the favourites for the 2018 title. While that may seem a stretch, it seems possible that Verstappen could break into the top two this season and be the main challenger to Hamilton. A place for him in the top two then could be a great bet.

Robert Kubica to get on the podium

This is a particularly risky bet owing to the fact the Pole is yet to secure a seat but reports are coming out that he has

apparently offered Williams $7 million in exchange for the chance to race in 7 races in next season's championship. If he does get the opportunity to race then with his talent, drive and the support of the crowd behind him, it is not impossible to see the Pole pick up at least one podium finish. Williams managed only 1 podium finish last season making this a particularly out there bet, but with Kubicaâ€™s talent it is possible and it would be a wonderful story.

