Report: Kubica offers Williams $7m for 7 races

Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes W05
Dec.19 - Robert Kubica is reportedly right back in the game as Williams considers how to complete its 2018 driver lineup.

Recently, the well-backed Russian Sergey Sirotkin looked to have secured the seat, much to the disappointment of many who wanted to see Kubica make an emotional return to F1.

But Finnish broadcaster MTV claims Kubica is now back in the game.

His manager Nico Rosberg has reportedly "made an offer" so that Kubica gets the green light to do the first seven races of 2017, at a benefit of $7 million in total to the British team.

"If he does not convince Williams (during the 7 races), Sirotkin will replace the Pole," the report added.

Williams is reportedly "seriously considering" the Kubica-Rosberg proposal, "which is why the decision has been postponed until January".

