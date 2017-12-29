F1 News

Toto Wolff paints a new picture of Vettel

For Sebastian Vettel, comparisons have always been made between him and one driver in particular, the legendary Michael Schumacher. Alongside both being German and both being exceedingly talented behind the wheel of car, both seem to have that powerful drive to win as well as the ability to box off their emotions and focus on the task at hand. At times, that has made both of them appear almost robotic in the way they race and the way they win. Their racing brains appear to be super computers that don’t feel nerves and can calculate the best course of action in second. They have obviously held each other in very high esteem, apparently Schumacher actually told Ferrari to take on the highly rated Vettel suggesting that he could bring the title back to them. He clearly saw some of himself in Vettel and felt his old team could benefit from this.

They have always seemed to perfectly contrast each other, Hamilton and Vettel, allowing racing fans to pick a side. To choose the fiery or the cool, the flashy or the simple for their favourite title challenging racer. While Hamilton would be out partying or shouting down the team radio or celebrating every last race win like it was his last, Vettel always seemed much more relaxed and more methodical.

However this season began to paint a slightly different picture of the German star, he seemed to become wilder, more easily frustrated and much more easily rattled than in previous seasons, it does seem that being put under constant pressure by Hamilton as well as having a number of notable car issues, caused Vettel a great deal of stress. Hamilton seemed more able to get under his skin and to force him into making mistakes, something which Schumacher always avoided and something that used to be very rare for Vettel. Mercedes, led by the great Toto Wolff, seemed comfortable with finding new ways to constantly put the pressure on.

Mercedes never took their foot off the gas and were constantly able to keep the German under points pressure. Wolff spoke to the bbc.co.uk to discuss their newfound ability to pressure the German driver. Wolff told the British broadcaster that Vettel had been, “let down,” by the fact that he had allowed his emotions to get the better of him. He pointed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Vettel, clearly angered by Hamilton, felt that the British driver was giving him a break test and ended up driving into him.

This was, of course, compounded by the fact that Vetell’s aggressive start at Singapore caused a multi-car crash and

saw his chances of winning the title take a significant hit. Wolff also told the BBC that, “Lewis by contrast has grown as a personality and as a driver.” This could be dismissed as a team principal sticking up for their own driver but it does seem that Mercedes believe they have cracked Vetell’s outwards cool and managed to rattle him.

If this continues into next season then Hamilton might see the opportunity to overtake Vettel’s number of World Titles

with both drivers locked on four each. This new sub plot of the calmer Hamilton and the more fired up Vettel should make next year even better. It was already shaping up to be interesting but this change in demeanor has made things more unpredictable. And if there is one thing F1 fans love, its unpredictability.

