F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Massa thinks Mercedes could win again

F1 News

Massa thinks Mercedes could win again

Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Thursday 22 June 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing.
Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Thursday 22 June 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing.

Mar.21 - Felipe Massa suspects Mercedes will dominate in 2018.

After Barcelona testing, while many believe Mercedes has its nose in front, the conventional wisdom is that Red Bull and Ferrari could make it a close fight.

Massa told Corriere della Sera: "That would be nice. But I fear it will not happen.

"Many things are said in the pre-season and then the races are different. And for now Mercedes has not shown anything.

"So when you're Mercedes and you win so much, you cannot fail to be the favourite. You can also see from Hamilton and Bottas' faces that they are more than satisfied.

"A driver is not able to hide that well," the newly retired Brazilian driver smiled.

Massa therefore thinks that while Ferrari has improved in the last few years, the Italian team is "still missing something" in order to be the favourite.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now