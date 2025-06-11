Exploring Valtteri Bottas’ Potential Move into Pro Cycling
Jun.11 – Valtteri Bottas admits he is contemplating setting up a professional cycling team.
Even before losing his Sauber seat at the end of last year, the current Mercedes reserve driver was a big cycling aficionado – racking up hundreds of kilometres per week in training all around the world.
The 35-year-old told Spain’s Soy Motor that he is even now working with a professional coach.
“I’m cycling more now,” said Bottas, who is hoping to return to the grid next year with Cadillac.
“This year I want to see how much I can improve in a year by doing more specific training, with more time available.
“I still go to every Formula 1 weekend, but this year I’ve averaged 15 hours a week.”
The Finn revealed that his current weight-to-power radio is 4.8 watts per kilogram – compared with a professional cyclist who would record 6 or more watts.
As for the future, Bottas – whose net worth is estimated at around $30 million – is not even ruling out setting up his own professional cycling team.
“Never say never,” he smiled.
“Right now I’m a little too busy, but in the future – it’s one of my greatest passions. We’ll see. I can’t deny it. It’s a sport I love to follow and do.”
