Unpacking the Drama: Candidate Rejects Alpine Boss Position

Jun.11 – A lead candidate has dropped out of the running to become the full-time team principal at Alpine.

In the wake of Oliver Oakes’ sudden resignation, some had linked Red Bull’s long-time team boss Christian Horner with switches to either Ferrari or Alpine.

“It’s always flattering to be associated with other teams,” the Briton said. “But my commitment, 100 percent, is to Red Bull.

“It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.”

Another name linked to the Alpine top job, meanwhile, is Steve Nielsen, who knows Alpine’s acting de-facto team boss Flavio Briatore well from their days at Renault.

Nielsen joined the FIA as sporting director in 2023 but resigned a year later, setting up a consultancy business that now works with F1 and related businesses.

The 60-year-old Briton was spotted in conversation with Briatore at the recent Spanish GP, where the latter Italian admitted he is “looking” for a full-time Alpine team boss.

A report at the specialist Japanese portal as-web.jp, however, says Briatore’s attempts to woo Nielsen have “failed”.

“Sources close to the team say Steve Nielsen has rejected Briatore’s offer, opting to continue in his role as an F1 consultant rather than return to the Enstone-based team where he was with for nearly a decade.”

The report added: “Sources close to Nielsen say he is settling in well with his new family and life in the south of France and has no plans to return to the UK anytime soon.

“Nielsen has reportedly even been offered the job to work as team principal remotely from home and only travel with the team on grand prix weekends. But he knows that the role requires a 24-7 presence at the factory and on track, so Nielsen has chosen not to take up his former boss’ offer.”

When asked about the claims, Nielsen reportedly confirmed the news but added that is “always nice to be asked”.

The Japanese publication concluded by saying the new frontrunner is Alpine sporting director Julian Rouse, even though Briatore s “still looking for someone with more F1 experience”.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: