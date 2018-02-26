F1-Fansite.com
Lap times 1st day of F1 testing Catalunya

The quickest lap time on day one of testing at the Catalunya circuit shows Daniel Ricciardo on top of the time sheets.

Fernando Alonso was 1.160 sec. slower in the McLaren then the other Renault powered Red Bull. Renault . He spun of the circuit after the first hour because of a lose rear wheel.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:20,179medium105
2.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20,3490,170medium58
3.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:20,5060,327soft80
4.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:20,5470,368medium73
5.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:21,3391,160super s51
6.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:22,1681,989soft26
7.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:22,3272,148medium25
8.28Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:22,3712,192soft93
9.18Lance StrollWilliams1:22,4522,273soft46
10.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:22,5782,399soft55
11.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:23,4083,229soft63
12.32Nikita MazepinForce India1:25,6285,449medium22
13.35Sergey SirotkinForce India1:44,14823,969soft28

