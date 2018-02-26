Lap times 1st day of F1 testing Catalunya

The quickest lap time on day one of testing at the Catalunya circuit shows Daniel Ricciardo on top of the time sheets.
Fernando Alonso was 1.160 sec. slower in the McLaren then the other Renault powered Red Bull. Renault . He spun of the circuit after the first hour because of a lose rear wheel.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:20,179
|medium
|105
|2.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:20,349
|0,170
|medium
|58
|3.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:20,506
|0,327
|soft
|80
|4.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:20,547
|0,368
|medium
|73
|5.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:21,339
|1,160
|super s
|51
|6.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:22,168
|1,989
|soft
|26
|7.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:22,327
|2,148
|medium
|25
|8.
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:22,371
|2,192
|soft
|93
|9.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:22,452
|2,273
|soft
|46
|10.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:22,578
|2,399
|soft
|55
|11.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:23,408
|3,229
|soft
|63
|12.
|32
|Nikita Mazepin
|Force India
|1:25,628
|5,449
|medium
|22
|13.
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Force India
|1:44,148
|23,969
|soft
|28
