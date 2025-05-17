F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP
Track: Autodromo Imola
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
The stage is set at the legendary Imola circuit for Round 7 of the 2025 Formula 1 season! After a chaotic and action-packed Qualifying session filled with red flags, tyre gambles and dramatic crashes, it’s Oscar Piastri who finds himself on pole—his third of the season.
Behind him, Max Verstappen and George Russell are lurking, ready to pounce when the lights go out. Meanwhile, big names like Leclerc and Hamilton find themselves surprisingly far down the order, and Yuki Tsunoda starts at the stewards’ discretion after a terrifying Q1 crash.
Here’s how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Grand Prix at Imola!
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14,670
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14,704
|+0,034s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14,807
|+0,137s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14,962
|+0,292s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15,431
|+0,761s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:15,432
|+0,762s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15,473
|+0,803s
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15,581
|+0,911s
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:15,746
|+1,076s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15,787
|+1,117s
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15,604
|+0,934s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15,765
|+1,095s
|13
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:15,772
|+1,102s
|14
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:16,260
|+1,590s
|15
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|no time
|-
|16
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:16,379
|+1,709s
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16,518
|+1,848s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:16,613
|+1,943s
|19
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:16,918
|+2,248s
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|DNF
|-
A fourth consecutive race victory should be Piastri's if he can keep P1 into & through the Tamburello combination, given the Imola circuit is one of F1's least overtaking-friendly circuits.
