Event:

Track:

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The stage is set at the legendary Imola circuit for Round 7 of the 2025 Formula 1 season! After a chaotic and action-packed Qualifying session filled with red flags, tyre gambles and dramatic crashes, it’s Oscar Piastri who finds himself on pole—his third of the season.

Behind him, Max Verstappen and George Russell are lurking, ready to pounce when the lights go out. Meanwhile, big names like Leclerc and Hamilton find themselves surprisingly far down the order, and Yuki Tsunoda starts at the stewards’ discretion after a terrifying Q1 crash.

Here’s how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Grand Prix at Imola!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna GP

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: