F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

17 May 2025 by    1 min read
Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP
Track: Autodromo Imola

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The stage is set at the legendary Imola circuit for Round 7 of the 2025 Formula 1 season! After a chaotic and action-packed Qualifying session filled with red flags, tyre gambles and dramatic crashes, it’s Oscar Piastri who finds himself on pole—his third of the season.

Behind him, Max Verstappen and George Russell are lurking, ready to pounce when the lights go out. Meanwhile, big names like Leclerc and Hamilton find themselves surprisingly far down the order, and Yuki Tsunoda starts at the stewards’ discretion after a terrifying Q1 crash.

Here’s how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Grand Prix at Imola!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
181Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:14,670
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:14,704+0,034s
363George RussellMercedes1:14,807+0,137s
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:14,962+0,292s
514Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:15,431+0,761s
655Carlos SainzWilliams1:15,432+0,762s
723Alex AlbonWilliams1:15,473+0,803s
818Lance StrollAston Martin1:15,581+0,911s
96Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:15,746+1,076s
1010Pierre GaslyAlpine1:15,787+1,117s
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:15,604+0,934s
1244Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:15,765+1,095s
1312Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:15,772+1,102s
145Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:16,260+1,590s
1543Franco ColapintoWilliamsno time-
1630Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:16,379+1,709s
1727Nico HülkenbergSauber1:16,518+1,848s
1831Esteban OconHaas1:16,613+1,943s
1987Oliver BearmanHaas1:16,918+2,248s
2022Yuki TsunodaRed BullDNF-

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Starting Grid 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    A fourth consecutive race victory should be Piastri's if he can keep P1 into & through the Tamburello combination, given the Imola circuit is one of F1's least overtaking-friendly circuits.

