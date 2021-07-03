F1 Starting Grid 2021 Austrian Grand Prix Race at Red Bull Ring

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen now scored three pole positions in a row today in Austria, while Hamilton was "only" 4th. It's now already five races ago that the British driver scored a pole position.

The weather forecast for tomorrow now shows a precipitation of 53% around 15:00 local time. It would be great to see a wet race again. The last wet race we saw was Turkey 2020 and we all know what Hamilton did in that race.

Sebastian Vettel will undoubtedly get a penalty for blocking Alonso during Q2. The penalty isn't known yet, but will be updated as soon the penalty is given.

Because of the penalty Vettel will get George Russell even will move up to P8. His best qualifying position ever in a Williams.

The Stewards reports after qualifying:

Valtteri Bottas and the Mercedes team are required to report to the stewards at 17:20 hours (local time) for clarifying why he drove slow in turn 9 and 10.

Carlos Sainz and the Ferrari team are required to report to the stewards at 17:50 hours (local time) for clarifying why he drove slow in turn 9 and 10.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Austrian GP

*Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin no.5 - 3 place grid penalty for impeding Fernando Alonso (Alpine no.14)

Possible 2021 Austrian Grand Prix Strategies

Even with a softer tyre nomination in comparison to last weekend, the fastest strategy for the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix (the same distance as the Styrian race a week ago) should still be a one-stopper.

The frontrunners opted for the Yellow medium tyre to get through Q2 and start the race, which means that the medium followed by the White hard is probably the strategy that they will target – likely to be echoed by many of the other drivers starting on the same compound.

Otherwise, a two-stopper, with two stints on the soft plus a medium or hard stint (which could be the middle stint) or using all the three compounds is a good option: this could provide an interesting 'sprint' alternative.

Ultimately, a lot of the strategy will be influenced by track temperature – and the weather around the Red Bull Ring remains quite unpredictable after some showers during the weekend.

2021 Austrian F1 GP Race Notes

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is on pole position for the third consecutive time and the second race on the trot at the Red Bull Ring. Verstappen set the fastest lap of the weekend so far on his pole lap using the P Zero Red soft C5, which is one step softer than the red tyre nominated last weekend.

Verstappen, along with five other drivers, used the P Zero Yellow medium tyre to set his fastest lap in Q2, which means that he will start the race on this tyre tomorrow. In total, six of the top 10 qualifiers will begin the grand prix on the medium tyre: both Red Bulls, both Mercedes, McLaren driver Lando Norris and Williams driver George Russell.

Temperatures were extremely warm at the beginning of qualifying, with 30 degrees centigrade ambient and a 51-degree peak of track temperature. However, conditions are expected to be cooler and more unsettled tomorrow, with a risk of rain as well.

Following FP1 and FP2, most drivers had another run in FP3 this morning on the unmarked prototype tyres, with a different rear structure, to assess their performance in today's conditions. In total more than 470 laps have been run on the prototype tyres, so around 23 laps per driver.

