Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Start of the 2021 Austrian F1 GP

Weather: dry  20.8°C
Tarmac: dry  33.4°C
Humidity : 511%
Wind : 0.1 m/s S
Pressure: 934.9 bar

Max Verstappen won his 15th F1 race and his 50th podium finish at the 2021 Austrian French F1 GP today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the fourth time. It was his 5th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 70th race win.

The start of the race was clean. Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes almost got passed by the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly in the run to turn 3 but couldn't make it stick. Esteban Ocon got sandwiched with the Alpine by the Haas of Mick Schumacher and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi which ended his race, because his steering rod broke. The Alpine had to be recovered with a safety car period.

The safety car period ended at the end of lap 3. The restart was quite eventful Red Bull driver Sergio Perez had a good fight with Lando Norris for P2. Perez was going wide in turn 4 and had to drive through the gravel and dropped back to P10. Bottas also passed his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in turn 4, but was overtaken by Hamilton a few laps later.

Max Verstappen was pulling away and already was 3 seconds in front of Norris in lap 7. George Russell who scored his best ever starting position in a Williams on P8, had fallen back to P12.

AlphaTauri was the first driver who pitted as first to switch from  soft tyres to the hard tyres in lap 13. His teammate Pierre Gasly did the same one lap later. Sergio Perez had busy afternoon and had to fight for P8 with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz now.

It took Hamilton 20 laps before he was able to pass Norris for P2. At the moment Norris got passed the news got out that Norris was given a 5 sec. penalty for pushing off Perez in lap 4.

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the front runners who was the first of the medium tyres starters. He pitted to switch to the hard tyres in lap 30. Norris did it 1 lap later together with Bottas and lost P3 to the Mercedes driver. Race leader Verstappen also pitted to switch from medium to hard at the end of  lap 32.

Because of the pit stops Perez got passed Leclerc again for P8. In lap 41 Leclerc again was on the tail of the Mexican driver and did a move in turn 4. He did the same maneuver as Perez did in turn 4 on Norris, but now Perez pushed off Leclerc and received a 5 sec. penalty.

Hamilton seems to have damaged the rear right of his car in turn 10 and his pace was going down. He still was driving on P2 over 18 sec. behind the race leader Verstappen in the Red Bull.

In lap 47 Leclerc and Perez again had a clash and Perez pushed Leclerc off again, but now in turn

Sainz was the last driver who made his pitstop. He drove 47 laps on the hard tyre with the Ferrari.

In lap 51 Bottas was only 0.5s behind Hamilton for P2 and Hamilton had to let Bottas pass in turn 3. Norris was not far away and inside the DRS zone off Hamilton. Norris did a move in turn 4 that was covered by Hamilton. One turn later Norris passed Hamilton for P3. Hamilton pitted right away to get a new set of hard tyres and returned to P4.

At the end of lap 60 Verstappen went in to also get a new set of hard tyres to try and score the extra point for the fastest lap.

In the end George Russell lost P10 to Fernando Alonso and in the last lap Kimi Raikkonen collided with Sebastian Vettel.

 

2021 Austrian F1 GP Results
Classification 2021 Austrian GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:23:54.54371
1
26
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
5
18
34United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps71
2
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
4
12
555Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
10
10
611Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
3
8
73Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps71
13
6
816Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
12
4
910France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps71
6
2
1014Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps71
14
1
1163United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps71
8
0
1222Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap70
7
0
1318Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap70
9
0
1499Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
15
0
157Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
16
0
166Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap70
18
0
DNF5Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston MartinCollision69
11
0
1847Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+2 laps69
19
0
199Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States Haas+2 laps69
20
0
DNF31France Esteban Ocon
France AlpineCollision damage0
17
0

Fastest lap : 1:06.200 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16 in lap 62

Penalties:

  • Sergio Perez, Red Bull no.11 - 10 second time penalty - Forcing another driver off the track
  • Lance Stroll, Aston Martin no.18 - 5 second time penalty - Speeding in the pit lane
  • Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri no.22 - 5 second time penalty - Crossing the line at the pit entry
    Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo no.7 - Drive through penalty converted to 20 second time penalty - Causing a collision
  • Nicholas Latifi, Williams no.6 - 10 second stop and go penalty converted to a 30 second time penalty - Failing to respect double yellow flags
  • Nikita Mazepin, Haas no.9 - 10 second stop and go penalty converted to a 30 second time penalty - Failing to respect double yellow flags

12 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2021 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

  2. Jax

    Surprisingly good drive by Norris. Got a 5 second penalty and still finished 2 sec behind Bottas(so slow he was that Max could pit to get fastest lap and still finish miles ahead smh). Well done Lando. Unfortunate for the Hammer today. On to the next one.

    2
    2
    Reply
    • shroppyfly

      Norris on fire , hes been promising this all season, silly penalty imo,

      Max is the Boss, a champion in waiting nice 32p gap coming up to SS, mmmmm bring it on

      Bottas another good race, Russell wtf happened , never mind still a strong 11th

      Sainz good result . Perez had a mad one but great to see him attacking .

      What else is there to say

      1
      1
      Reply
      • ReallyOldRacer

        Yes, Shrop' the penalties were excessive in this one. I'm sick of the boys making kamakazi moves on the outside and the driver on the racing line having to give way. Used to be if you tried the outside you'd better complete the pass before the apex or expect a trip into the rhubarb.

        3
        Reply
  4. ReallyOldRacer

    VER is earning his results. Kudos to his performance. Kudos also to Mr. Mat. He has made the A-1 a first rate Grand Prix venue. Beautiful track setting and a spectacular show for the fans. I agree with NOR's tongue in cheek comment , the orange was for McLaren.

    For you BOTbashers: BOT 5th to 2d, RUS 8th to 11th. Numbers don't lie, nor does race performance. The HAM/BOT team still looks likely for next season, but there is a lot of supportive RUS noise. BOT telling Toto he doesn't give a s..t about the Sir Lewis contract probably doesn't improve his lot.

    1
    Reply
  5. shroppyfly

    lol BOT telling Toto he doesn't give a s..t about the Sir Lewis contract probably doesn't improve his lot, priceless if he actually did.Those Dutch fans are mental, the dutch gp gonna be a riot , i wonder how good VB felt when he was passing LH lol, Max is so chilled out with too , looking as i say like champion material this year imo

    Reply
    • ReallyOldRacer

      The BOT quote is supposedly from a Totster interview. He has either given up on a MB future or he believes there will be many fish in the pond next season.

      Re Max, he is showing maturity and seems to have a very good attitude. along with being damned fast. Doing my best to divorce him from dad and the doc and become a fan. I just love that we have a great group of young chargers.

      Reply
      • shroppyfly

        I missed Lewis usual great to see all the fans here usual blah , blah but given that majority were Maxes fans hell have probably been wise not to say it lol

        Down the pub in Spielberg tonight , Jos after a few beers taunting Toto , i can see it now lol

        1
        Reply

