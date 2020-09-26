F1 Starting Grid 2020 Russian GP

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Russian GP
Start grid Sochi track

F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix
Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Start time:14:10 local | 12:10 GMT | 06:10 PT

Here you can see the start grid for the 2020 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. The overview below shows the starting order for the seventh race to be held at the Sochi street circuit near the Black Sea.

This grid is still provisional as Lewis Hamilton and a few other drivers have to visit the race directors at 17:00 hours, because the made error's using the escape road of turn 2/3.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,304S (C5)
    233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,867+0,563sM (C4)
    377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:31,956+0,652sM (C4)
    411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:32,317+1,013sS (C5)
    53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:32,364+1,060sS (C5)
    655Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:32,550+1,246sS (C5)
    731Esteban OconRenault1:32,624+1,320sS (C5)
    84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,847+1,543sS (C5)
    910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,000+1,696sS (C5)
  1023Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:33,008+1,704sS (C5)
  1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:33,239+1,935s
  1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:33,249+1,945s
  1318Lance StrollRacing Point1:33,364+2,060s
  1463George RussellWilliams1:33,583+2,279s
  155Sebastian VettelFerrari1:33,609+2,305s
  168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:34,592+3,288s
  1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:34,594+3,290s
  1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:34,681+3,377s
  196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35,066+3,762s
  207Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:35,267+3,963s

