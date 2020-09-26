F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix

Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Start time:14:10 local | 12:10 GMT | 06:10 PT

Here you can see the start grid for the 2020 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. The overview below shows the starting order for the seventh race to be held at the Sochi street circuit near the Black Sea.

This grid is still provisional as Lewis Hamilton and a few other drivers have to visit the race directors at 17:00 hours, because the made error's using the escape road of turn 2/3.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Russian GP

