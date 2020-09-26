F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix
Race Track: Sochi Circuit
Start time:14:10 local | 12:10 GMT | 06:10 PT
Here you can see the start grid for the 2020 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. The overview below shows the starting order for the seventh race to be held at the Sochi street circuit near the Black Sea.
This grid is still provisional as Lewis Hamilton and a few other drivers have to visit the race directors at 17:00 hours, because the made error's using the escape road of turn 2/3.
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Russian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31,304
|S (C5)
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31,867
|+0,563s
|M (C4)
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:31,956
|+0,652s
|M (C4)
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:32,317
|+1,013s
|S (C5)
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:32,364
|+1,060s
|S (C5)
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:32,550
|+1,246s
|S (C5)
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:32,624
|+1,320s
|S (C5)
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:32,847
|+1,543s
|S (C5)
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:33,000
|+1,696s
|S (C5)
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:33,008
|+1,704s
|S (C5)
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33,239
|+1,935s
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:33,249
|+1,945s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:33,364
|+2,060s
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:33,583
|+2,279s
|15
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:33,609
|+2,305s
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:34,592
|+3,288s
|17
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:34,594
|+3,290s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:34,681
|+3,377s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:35,066
|+3,762s
|20
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:35,267
|+3,963s
