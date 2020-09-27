2020 Russian Grand Prix Results

27 September 2020 by
F1 Qualifying Results 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix
Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas

Weather: dry  30.1°C
Tarmac: dry  39.9°C
Humidity : 46.5%
Wind : 2.3 m/s NW
Pressure: 1012.8 bar

Valtteri Bottas won his 9th F1 race at the 2020 Russian F1 GP today. He started from P3 and won for the 2nd time on the Sochi circuit. It was his 2nd race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 110th victory for the Mercedes team.

Kevin Magnussen could not get away from the grid when all cars were released for the warm-up lap. The Haas driver did eventually drove off to get to the start grid.

The start of the race was clean until the second corner. Max Verstappen had some wheel spin and even had to defend his P3 against Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo. Verstappen took the escape road of turn 2 and returned to the track on P4.

Valtteri Bottas almost overtook Hamilton in turn 2 but could not make it stick. Carlos Sainz also choose to use the escape road in turn 2, but crashed into t0he wall trying to turn back onto the track. In turn 3 Lance Stroll got hit by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and the Racing Point ended up in the wall and started a safety car period to clean up the track. At that moment Esteban Ocon did pass his Renault team mate Daniel Ricciardo for P4.

During the safety car period three drivers pitted. Lando Norris (McLaren), Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) already made a pit stop to switch to the hard tyres. The safety car returned to the pits at the end of lap 5.

In lap 7 Lewis Hamilton received 2 time penalties of 5 seconds because he made a practice start violation before the start of the race.

Sergio Perez had a nice battle for P5 in lap 15 with Ricciardo. The Mexican showed he still had great pace on the soft tyres and overtook the Australian in turn 3. Ricciardo went straight into the pits to get new hard tyres and reentered the track on P14.

One lap later the race leader pitted. The British driver had to wait for 10 long seconds before the pit crew could touch the car. He returned to the track outside the points as eleventh and 36 seconds behind the race leader Valtteri Bottas.

In lap 21 Hamilton already was 5th again, mainly because a lot of drivers in front made their pitstop. In lap 26 Verstappen pitted. The Red Bull crew push out a great pitstop again and replaced the RB16's tyres in only 1.9 sec. One lap later Bottas did the same. The Mercedes pit crew was almost a second slower and fitted the hard tyres in 2.7 sec.

Ricciardo was let by in turn 2 by his team mate but could not make the corner. He received a 5s penalty for it, which would be added at the end of the race. In lap 43 the race was had a short virtual safety car period to repair some road signs that were demolished by Romain Grosjean.

At the end of the race a lot of fights developed between several drivers in the midfield. Lando Norris who was fighting for P9 locked up his tyres and had to come into the pits to get new tyres. Albon also received a 5 second race penalty for not using the escape road in turn 2.

 

2020 Russian GP Results
Classification 2020 Russian GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:34:00.36453
3
26
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
2
18
344United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
1
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
United Kingdom Racing Point+0 laps53
3
12
53Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault+0 laps53
5
10
616Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
10
8
731France Esteban Ocon
France Renault+0 laps53
7
6
826Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps53
11
4
910France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps53
9
2
1023Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
15
1
1199Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap52
17
0
1220Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap52
18
0
135Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+1 lap52
14
0
147Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap52
19
0
154United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps53
8
0
166Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap52
20
0
178France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas+1 lap52
16
0
1863United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap52
13
0
Ret18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing PointHit by Leclerc0
12
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLarenCrashed0
6
0

Fastest lap: 1:37.030 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W11 in lap 51

Check out more items on this website about:

