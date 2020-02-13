Leclerc admits to trying veganism

Charles Leclerc has revealed he tried becoming a vegan over the winter break.

F1's six time world champion Lewis Hamilton has popularised the idea of veganism in the paddock, with Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel admitting he tried it in 2019.

"The experiment lasted six weeks and I learned a lot," the German said last year.

Now, 22-year-old Leclerc admits he also conducted his own short foray into veganism.





"I tried eating vegan but I didn't feel perfect with it. Nutrition is a very individual thing," he told the German broadcaster RTL.

Indeed, Leclerc said that with his non-vegan regime, he feels more than fit for the start of 2020.

"I've trained a lot - I'm ready, more than I've ever been," he said. RTL said he lost four kilograms over the winter.

"I'm definitely better prepared this year than last year as I now know what to expect from a team like Ferrari."

Finally, Leclerc predicted a calming of tension with his teammate Vettel, claiming "we both learned our lesson" from their clashes in 2019.

Check out more about: