Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: dry 19.9°C

Tarmac: dry 29.2°C

Humidity: 68.1%

Wind: 0.8 m/s E

Pressure: 1003.1 bar

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi was the first to break the silence and went out right away when the second practice for the 2021 Turkish GP started. All other 19 drivers followed his example to collect the needed data and prepare for qualifying and the race.

After five minutes the quickest clocked lap time was a 1:25.278 min, driven by Sergio Perez in the Red Bull on medium tyres. Lewis Hamilton was complaining about having a lot of understeer on the medium tyres. The Mercedes driver went in the pits for a new set of mediums and didn't clock any lap time until 10 minutes were passed. Hamilton was only 0.001s slower than Perez and driving exactly the same time as Bottas.

A few moments later Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc pushed down Perez, when he was fastest with a 1:24.102 min also on medium tyres. Hamilton was still complaining about not getting the mediums onto the right temperature.

After 17 minutes all cars, except Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz were driven back to the pits to make adjustments to optimise the cars. Becuase the grip level of current track conditions is very different than last year's GP, the teams and drivers have to adapt a lot.

Half way the session the top 5 was: 1. Hamilton, 2. Leclerc, 3. Bottas, 4. Perez & 5. Verstappen all on soft tyres.

With 25 minutes to go Kimi Raikkonen told his Alfa Romeo team his feet were getting wet, because the drinking system was leaking. The Finnish driver went back to the garage to get it fixed and get back to doing his long runs.

The long runs looked very good for Hamilton and Leclerc. Verstappen's times were disappointing and were over 0.4s slower than his title rival Hamilton.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in FP2 The Red Bull driver then clocked a 1:28.330 min.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Turkish GP

