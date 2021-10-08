First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Turkish F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: dry 19.2°C

Tarmac: dry 28.1°C

Humidity: 66%

Wind: 1.3 m/s E

Pressure: 1004.5 bar

The first practice for the 2021 Turkish GP was driven under dry conditions.

During the session the news got out that the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton will be fitted with a fourth internal combustion engine. The championship leader will receive a 10 places grid penalty for the race this Sunday.

The Red Bull Racing cars used a different white livery for this weekend, to honour the exit of the partnership with Honda who delivers their power unit. Both drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez also were wearing white overalls.

Because the Istanbul Park circuit isn't used very much, the track was very green and got quicker each lap.

The lap times After 10 minutes Lewis Hamilton clocked the quickest lap until then. The Mercedes driver did a lap in 1:26.043 min on the soft (red) tyres.

Aston Martin was using a new aero measurement rack on their car which was fitted above the front wing.

Half an hour into the session Hamilton had improved his lap time and still was topping the timesheet with a 1:24.511 min. Esteban Ocon was second quickest in the Alpine on almost +0.4s. Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen was 3rd in the Red Bull 0.8 sec. slower all on the soft tyres..

With 20 minutes to go Verstappen got closer and now only was 0.4s behind Hamilton. Valtteri Bottas was 3rd on 0.7s.

In the end both Ferrari drivers showed the their car suits the Turkish circuit quite a lot. Leclerc only was 0.05s behind Verstappen on P3, while Sainz was only 0.02s behind Bottas on P5.

The track has a lot more grip than last year and Hamilton's lap time of this session already broke the 1:24,770 min lap record, that was driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the McLaren.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in FP1. The Red Bull driver then clocked a 1:35:077 min.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Turkish GP

