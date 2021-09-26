Race Results 2021 Russian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Russian Grand Prix
Track: Sochi Street circuit

Weather: dry/wet  17.4°C
Tarmac: dry/wet  19.0°C
Humidity: 72.1%
Wind: 0.3 m/s N
Pressure: 1023.1 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 100th race win today. The British champ won the Russian F1 GP for the 5th time. It was also was his 5th race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from P4 and kept his head cool to take the lead from Norris just three laps before the finish. It was the 120th race win for Mercedes.

Classification 2021 Russian GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:30:41.00153
4
25
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
20
18
355Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
2
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps53
5
12
577Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
5
10
614Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps53
6
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps53
1
7
87Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps53
13
4
911Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
8
2
1063United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
3
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps53
7
0
125Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap52
10
0
1310France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+53 laps0
11
0
1431France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap52
9
0
1516Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+1 lap52
19
0
1699Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap52
17
0
1722Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap52
12
0
189Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States Haas+2 laps51
15
0
DNF6Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom WilliamsUnknown47
18
0
DNF47Germany Mick Schumacher
United States HaasTechnical32
14
0

Fastest lap: 1:11.097 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes no.44) in lap 72 @215.654 km/h

    • True Post

      Actually, Jax, Lewis wanted to stay out, just like Lando, but he was ordered in. You might say that Lewis was actually the luckiest driver of the day.

      Of course, someone like you would say that working from P20 to P2 was all luck, which, objectively, is just bunk.

      Dream on!

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Norris, Perez, and Leclerc threw away big or decent points.
    Hamilton got the WDC lead back, but things can swing in either direction. Nevertheless, finally, a win #100, so now only WDC #8 left.

    1
  3. Jax

    Well somebody felt froggy and took a leap! Lol. Listen True Post my spring chicken friend. What were Merc gonna do if Lewis hadn't listened? Spank him, put him in the naughty corner? Lol. At the end of the day it's the driver's decision. He could've been stubborn like Lando but thought better of it as he has more to lose. Don't confuse "ordered" with insistent son.
    As to Max. Had it not been for rain those failing mediums would not have put him on podium; hence, lucky! Hammer would've finished at least second with a bigger points lead otherwise.
    How's this for objectivity?!

