Event: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Street circuit

Weather: dry/wet 17.4°C

Tarmac: dry/wet 19.0°C

Humidity: 72.1%

Wind: 0.3 m/s N

Pressure: 1023.1 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 100th race win today. The British champ won the Russian F1 GP for the 5th time. It was also was his 5th race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from P4 and kept his head cool to take the lead from Norris just three laps before the finish. It was the 120th race win for Mercedes.

Classification 2021 Russian GP

Fastest lap: 1:11.097 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes no.44) in lap 72 @215.654 km/h

