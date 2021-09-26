Race Results 2021 Russian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Russian Grand Prix
Track: Sochi Street circuit
Weather: dry/wet 17.4°C
Tarmac: dry/wet 19.0°C
Humidity: 72.1%
Wind: 0.3 m/s N
Pressure: 1023.1 bar
Lewis Hamilton scored his 100th race win today. The British champ won the Russian F1 GP for the 5th time. It was also was his 5th race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from P4 and kept his head cool to take the lead from Norris just three laps before the finish. It was the 120th race win for Mercedes.
Classification 2021 Russian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:30:41.001
|53
|4
|25
|2
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|53
|20
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|53
|2
|15
|4
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|53
|5
|12
|5
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|53
|5
|10
|6
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|53
|6
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|53
|1
|7
|8
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|53
|13
|4
|9
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|53
|8
|2
|10
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|+0 laps
|53
|3
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|53
|7
|0
|12
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|52
|10
|0
|13
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+53 laps
|0
|11
|0
|14
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|52
|9
|0
|15
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1 lap
|52
|19
|0
|16
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|52
|17
|0
|17
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|52
|12
|0
|18
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+2 laps
|51
|15
|0
|DNF
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Unknown
|47
|18
|0
|DNF
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Technical
|32
|14
|0
Fastest lap: 1:11.097 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes no.44) in lap 72 @215.654 km/h
Sochi GP victory done n dusted; as predicted(pop collar). Win #101 up next.
Luckiest driver of the day.....Max.
Dumbest driver decision of the year so far.....Lando Norris.
Actually, Jax, Lewis wanted to stay out, just like Lando, but he was ordered in. You might say that Lewis was actually the luckiest driver of the day.
Of course, someone like you would say that working from P20 to P2 was all luck, which, objectively, is just bunk.
Dream on!
Norris, Perez, and Leclerc threw away big or decent points.
Hamilton got the WDC lead back, but things can swing in either direction. Nevertheless, finally, a win #100, so now only WDC #8 left.
Well somebody felt froggy and took a leap! Lol. Listen True Post my spring chicken friend. What were Merc gonna do if Lewis hadn't listened? Spank him, put him in the naughty corner? Lol. At the end of the day it's the driver's decision. He could've been stubborn like Lando but thought better of it as he has more to lose. Don't confuse "ordered" with insistent son.
As to Max. Had it not been for rain those failing mediums would not have put him on podium; hence, lucky! Hammer would've finished at least second with a bigger points lead otherwise.
How's this for objectivity?!