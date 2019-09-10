Hamilton warns Leclerc over future duels

Lewis Hamilton has warned that he may not always be as compliant when he gets in a duel with rising F1 sensation Charles Leclerc.
Asked what would have happened if he wasn't thinking about his sixth world championship, the Mercedes driver said after the Monza race: "We would have collided."
Hamilton says Leclerc is actually among the more "respectful" drivers on the grid, but he warned that he too can match that level of aggression.
"If it happens in the opposite direction, I hope he's also cool with it," said the championship leader.
Ferrari's Leclerc was even shown the black and white flag for unsportsmanlike driving at Monza, but Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff thinks an actual penalty would have been appropriate.
"If they keep doing that (showing the flag), we'll see more cars touching in the future," he said.
Strange that Lewis refers to this as "racing now," implying it used to be a lot more gentlemanly and correct. Why doesn't he reply some of his driving of 2011 season? That may moderate his righteous indignation.
Many well written comments. As is to be expected writers support one of the two drivers, not unreasonably.
It is worth observing "The Mercedes boss also believes that younger drivers are more aggressive as they are not necessarily in the championship battle and can, therefore, take more risks."
What is one to make of this?
He should look at his own team in 2016 when going for the title was a lot tighter. Hamilton ended up in a messy overtake incident where the two Mercedes took each other out. There was plenty of risk there, and not in spite of going for the title but precisely because of it.
The fact that Lewis and Mercedes are milking the media for the last drop in this incident, but not lodging an official protest, speaks volumes.
As a background and context consider this:
-GP Canada Hamilton fails to pass Vettel. Stewards penalise Vettel, Lewis wins, big public outrage "let them race," and Ferrari files a protest.
-GP Austria Verstappen runs Leclerc off the track. Charles startled "what the hell was that?" Indignation dies down. Verstappen regards leclerc a sissy, a pushover. Public accepts that "let them race" is in. Charles promises to adjust his aggressivity."
-GP Monza Lewis pushes hard but fails to overtake. Runs off the track and loses 2nd place to Bottas. Both Mercedes drivers acknowledge they couldn't do it. Lewis says "my tyres fell of the cliff." Bottas locks in a chicane and gives his one chance away.
This all now sounds terribly Watergatish: Don't let it die down as long as you can get something out of it.
Yes I remember the British GP of 198? etc Going backwards several years is a pointless exercise.
The fact remains this black and white flag thing is just a cop out for Ferrari and the FIA. Going forwards, it's like 'you are allowed to take your opponent out once', no skill required to stop the overtake. Just read the Palmers comments on it on the BBC sports website.
We'll look back at this black/white flag incident and regret it.
I believe if Hamilton would have won he would not be moaning, he is now trying to bully his way through, by warning Charles about being aggressive, I do not think this should be allowed. the stewards make the decisions not Hamilton. Hamilton thinks he as the right to win. wrong Charles wants to win also, as do all the drivers. let's see what happens in Singapore.
You shouldn't drive and disregard the safety of the grid -esp overtaking other drivers- that is why there are RULES.
