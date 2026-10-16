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Ferrari set to bring last major upgrade to Austin

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Ferrari set to bring last major upgrade to Austin
Leopold 1 min read
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Ferrari will reportedly bring a new floor, sidepods and bodywork to Austin as its last big aero step of 2026, while Frederic Vasseur refuses to crown Red Bull.

Frederic Vasseur's reluctance to declare Red Bull definitively Formula 1's new benchmark now looks significant, with Ferrari preparing a substantial final upgrade of the season for Austin.

Italian reports say the SF-26 will receive a new floor, revised sidepods and bodywork at the US grand prix, with some weight reduction also expected.

It is set to be Ferrari's last major aerodynamic package before attention switches fully to the 2027 car.

When asked after Singapore whether Red Bull had now become the team to beat following Max Verstappen's back-to-back wins, Vasseur replied: "Not sure."

"Honestly, they are doing very well, but it's not the only team to beat," Vasseur added.

"If you look at the McLaren and Mercedes, if you have a look from the beginning of the season, Mercedes was flying."

"Then we won two races, then McLaren won two races, then Red Bull won two or three."

It has been a defining feature of 2026, with upgrades repeatedly reshuffling the competitive order far more dramatically than in recent seasons.

As Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said recently: "You have seen how much the pecking order is anyhow changing with the timing of the updates."

Indeed, Vasseur continued: "If someone is bringing upgrades next week, the classification can change."

Ferrari's Austin package
CarSF-26
Reported changesNew floor, revised sidepods and bodywork
WeightSome reduction also expected
RaceUS Grand Prix, Austin
SignificanceLast major aero package before the 2027 car
Vasseur on Red Bull"Not sure" they are the team to beat

Related: Mercedes lean towards new aero on both cars in Austin

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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