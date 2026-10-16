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Komatsu: Camara got Haas seat on speed, not Ferrari ties

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Komatsu: Camara got Haas seat on speed, not Ferrari ties
Leopold 1 min read
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Haas have locked in Rafael Camara for 2027, and Ayao Komatsu insists the Ferrari academy member won the seat on raw pace rather than on his connections.

Ayao Komatsu has played down the importance of Rafael Camara's Ferrari connection after Haas formally confirmed the Brazilian for its 2027 Formula 1 lineup.

Camara, a Ferrari Driver Academy member since 2021, will join fellow Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman on a multi-year deal.

But Komatsu insisted the decision was based on performance.

"Camara was the fastest - that's the simple answer," he told media.

"I've always said we'll select drivers based on results. We have a good relationship with Ferrari, as you all know, but that only means we have access to their junior drivers."

Komatsu said Camara's TPC appearance at Portimao was ultimately decisive.

"He was absolutely outstanding," he said.

"We really wanted to bring in someone with that natural speed and feel, because you can't teach that."

Jack Doohan, Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa were also evaluated, and Komatsu said the door remains open for Doohan in another capacity.

"As for Jack, our doors are certainly open," said the Japanese.

"We've been in touch with him and his manager to see if we can do something together after this year."

Hirakawa, meanwhile, admitted to Auto Hebdo that missing the seat was disappointing. "I hope other opportunities will arise," said the Toyota-linked driver.

Haas 2027 line-up
DriversOliver Bearman and Rafael Camara
Camara's backgroundFerrari Driver Academy member since 2021
DealMulti-year
Decisive momentTPC appearance at Portimao
Also evaluatedJack Doohan, Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa
DoohanDoor open in another capacity, says Komatsu

Related: Ferrari Protégé Rafael Câmara Secures Haas F1 Seat for 2027

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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