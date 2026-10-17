Sam Collins on the McLaren MP4/4: Who Really Designed It?

In a new video on his YouTube channel Sam's the pits, F1 TV presenter and technical analyst Sam Collins examines the McLaren MP4/4, widely regarded by some as the greatest F1 car ever built. The machine won 15 of 16 races during the 1988 season with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at the wheel.

The video digs into the long-running dispute over who actually designed the car, tracing Gordon Murray's work on the BT55 before turning to Steve Nichols and his contribution to the MP4/4. Collins also closes by asking whether the car truly deserves its legendary status.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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