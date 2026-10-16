Formula 1 insists nothing has changed for Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but reported grandstand work at Imola shows just how seriously its Plan B is being taken.

Formula 1 is still officially planning to end the 2026 season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but signs that contingency planning is becoming more serious are multiplying.

Sources from Formula 1 told Diario Sport: "There are no changes, both races are confirmed on the calendar, as is the Imola circuit as a possible Plan B if alternatives need to be found."

Temporary grandstands are reportedly already being installed at Imola in case the championship has to finish in Europe.

Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel, however, insists the Middle East rounds will happen.

"Qatar and Abu Dhabi are not going to be cancelled," he said on Thursday.

"We want to finish the season there. That's what F1 is doing, and so are we."

But the wider picture is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore once again.

Major events in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already been cancelled or postponed, including the Qatar WEC round, the FIFAe Finals in Jeddah, and the Six Kings Slam tennis event in Riyadh.

The Qatar MotoGP round in early November is also still being monitored closely.

Adding to the concern, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani used a new national address to warn institutions and citizens to prepare for the possibility of further escalation.

"Our duty is to always strive for the best, but we must also be prepared for the worst-case scenarios," he said.

"We also want to emphasise on this occasion that our commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions does not mean being complacent about defending our country."

Stefano Domenicali recently said the decision has been made to retain Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but crucially added that "Imola is the venue that, in the event of force majeure before a certain date, would be ready to host the race."

Season finale contingency Planned finale Qatar and Abu Dhabi Plan B Imola Reported preparation Temporary grandstands going up at Imola Already affected Qatar WEC round, FIFAe Finals, Six Kings Slam F2 view Bruno Michel says both races will happen Domenicali Imola ready if force majeure strikes before a certain date

Related: Imola stays F1's emergency fallback as Middle East unrest grows

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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