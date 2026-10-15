Ferrari has another rising star on the Formula 1 grid. Brazilian sensation Rafael Câmara will make his Grand Prix debut with Haas in 2027 after signing a multi-year contract, replacing Esteban Ocon and potentially forming an exciting all-Ferrari junior line-up alongside Oliver Bearman.

The 21-year-old has earned his promotion the hard way, climbing through the junior categories with an impressive collection of championships, race victories and pole positions. Having conquered Formula 3 in 2025, Câmara is now leading the Formula 2 championship in his rookie season. Clearly, Ferrari's Brazilian prospect has little interest in taking the scenic route to Formula 1.

For Haas, the decision represents a significant investment in youth. For Ferrari, it is another opportunity to develop one of its most promising drivers in a competitive Formula 1 environment.

From Ferrari Academy Prospect to Formula 1 Driver

Câmara's rise through the ranks has been remarkably swift. Born in Recife, Brazil, on 5 May 2005, he joined Ferrari's young-driver programme before establishing himself as one of the standout talents in European single-seater racing.

His breakthrough came in 2024 when he won the Formula Regional European Championship. He followed that achievement with the 2025 FIA Formula 3 title, demonstrating both outright speed and the consistency required to survive an intensely competitive championship.

Stepping up to Formula 2 with Invicta Racing in 2026, Câmara wasted little time proving he belonged at the front. With two rounds remaining, he leads the championship on 207 points, just seven clear of Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov.

Three Feature Race victories, six podium finishes and five pole positions have underlined his potential. The Brazilian has also demonstrated a particularly impressive ability to deliver under qualifying pressure.

The Haas Test That Helped Seal the Deal

While his junior racing results made Câmara an obvious candidate for Formula 1, an important audition came in August when Haas handed him an opportunity to drive its 2025 VF-25 at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal.

The test was about considerably more than setting impressive lap times. Haas wanted to evaluate how quickly the Brazilian could adapt to Formula 1 machinery, communicate with engineers and operate within a Grand Prix team.

Team Principal Ayao Komatsu was particularly impressed by the youngster's ability to get up to speed with limited preparation. Câmara demonstrated not only raw pace but also the maturity and technical understanding needed to make the next step.

That combination appears to have convinced Haas that the time was right to hand him a race seat rather than another year in the junior categories.

Esteban Ocon Out as Haas Bets on Youth

Câmara's arrival confirms a changing of the guard at Haas, with Esteban Ocon leaving the American outfit at the end of the 2026 season.

The Frenchman joined Haas in 2025 with considerable expectations. A Grand Prix winner with extensive Formula 1 experience, Ocon was supposed to provide the leadership and consistency needed to help the team move forward.

Instead, Haas has increasingly looked towards its younger talent. Oliver Bearman has demonstrated that a Ferrari Academy graduate can deliver competitive performances without years of Formula 1 experience.

Although Bearman's 2027 contract has not yet been formally confirmed, he is widely expected to remain with the team. That would give Haas two young, Ferrari-backed drivers with considerable potential, but relatively little experience compared with some of their midfield rivals.

Ferrari's Next Generation Takes Shape

There is another interesting dimension to Câmara's promotion: Ferrari's long-term driver development strategy.

Both Câmara and Bearman have benefited from the Scuderia's junior programme, and their potential partnership would put two of Maranello's most promising prospects in identical machinery.

That could make Haas an intriguing team to watch in 2027, not least because it would offer Ferrari an opportunity to assess both drivers directly against each other.

For Câmara, however, the immediate objective is much simpler. Before dreaming of a future in Ferrari red, he must establish himself as a competitive Formula 1 driver.

His promotion also gives Brazilian motorsport another reason to celebrate. With Gabriel Bortoleto competing for Audi, Brazil is set to have two full-time drivers on the Formula 1 grid for the first time since Felipe Massa and Felipe Nasr in 2016.

The Formula 2 Title Still Awaits

Despite securing his Formula 1 future, Câmara still has unfinished business in Formula 2.

With just seven points separating him from Nikola Tsolov, the championship remains finely balanced heading into the final two rounds. Winning the title would provide the perfect conclusion to his remarkable rise through the junior categories.

The real examination, however, begins in 2027. Junior championships and impressive test performances are valuable credentials, but Formula 1 has a habit of reminding even the brightest prospects that reputation counts for very little once the lights go out.

Câmara has already demonstrated that he knows how to win championships. Now he must prove he can compete against the world's best drivers.

For Haas, it is a gamble on extraordinary potential. For Ferrari, another promising investment is reaching maturity. And for Formula 1 fans, there is a fascinating new talent to follow.

One thing is certain: Rafael Câmara has earned his place on the grid. What he does with it will determine just how far his Ferrari dream can go.

Primary sources: Ferrari announcement and Haas team announcement.

Related: 2027 Formula 1 Teams & Drivers overview

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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