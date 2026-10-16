New asphalt tested as Buenos Aires chases F1 return
Fresh asphalt, new grandstands and Franco Colapinto's following keep Buenos Aires dreaming of a Grand Prix return, though no deal has been announced yet.
Buenos Aires' push to return to the Formula 1 calendar has taken another step forward, with the first tests of the new asphalt now completed at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez.
Soy Motor reports that an initial 120-metre section has been resurfaced as part of the wider renovation program, with the immediate target of hosting MotoGP in April next year.
But the project is also being openly framed around Formula 1.
"We are bringing the city race track up to par with the world's great circuits, and this will allow us not only to bring back MotoGP, but also Formula 1, a dream that is getting closer and closer," Buenos Aires city chief Jorge Macri said.
The circuit is also receiving other infrastructure upgrades, including new grandstands and revised access areas.
Argentina's F1 ambitions have gained extra momentum from Franco Colapinto's huge domestic following, although no Grand Prix deal has yet been announced.
Related: Colapinto urges fans to stop attacks hurting his future
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Unfortunately for Buenos Aires, Formula 1 has just signed an agreement with Rwanda to join the calendar starting in 2030, which drastically reduces its chances. Regardless of the necessary upgrade works being carried out at the racetrack to achieve Grade 1 certification, Argentina depends on another race failing to renew its contract so that a spot opens up on the calendar.