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Norris under fire again after nightclub Stroll swipe

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Norris under fire again after nightclub Stroll swipe
Leopold 1 min read
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A Singapore nightclub clip appears to show Norris taking a swipe at Stroll, in the same weekend he apologised to McLaren. The debate over his persona rolls on.

Lando Norris' increasingly combative public persona is under renewed scrutiny after a nightclub video from Singapore appeared to show him taking a sarcastic swipe at Lance Stroll.

The footage, highlighted by Austrian newspaper Osterreich, reportedly came from an after-party following Sunday's race and shows the reigning world champion alongside Oliver Bearman.

Someone nearby holds up a sign reading "to the best F1 driver", prompting Norris to point at Bearman and say: "It's you!"

He then grins and calls out: "Where's Lance? Where's Lance?"

The obvious interpretation online was that Norris was mocking Stroll, who holds the all-time F1 record for the most Q1 eliminations.

It follows a series of feisty interviews after his Sprint collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, when Norris appeared unapologetic about the incident.

But his tone changed markedly after Sunday's Grand Prix, when he suddenly sounded far more contrite.

"It is actually very simple: I actually can't do what I did," Norris said after the Singapore GP.

"I should never have tried it in the first place. I just need to think more about the team I represent than about myself."

He also apologised directly to McLaren.

"It was a mistake on my part, and I let the team down," said Norris.

"I owed them all an apology, and next time we will do better."

Norris and Stroll clip
SettingSingapore nightclub after-party
Reported byOsterreich
Alleged targetLance Stroll
BackgroundSprint collision with Piastri
After the raceApologised to McLaren

Related: Report & Results 2026 Singapore Formula 1 Sprint

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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