Haas changes Friday driver policy for 2018

Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Mexico GP F1 2017
Mar.13 - Haas says the door to Antonio Giovinazzi will remain basically closed in 2018.

Since last July, the Ferrari junior driver replaced Kevin Magnussen on Friday morning at seven grand prix weekends.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner said in December: "I cannot say how negative it was, but it was not positive."

At the time, he would not say what exactly Haas' Friday driver policy would be for 2018.

Steiner now says: "There are no plans at this time.

"Maybe a one-off later in the season, but nothing like last year is planned," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

