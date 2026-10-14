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Lobato turns down BBC's 2007 McLaren documentary

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Lobato turns down BBC's 2007 McLaren documentary
Leopold 1 min read
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The BBC is revisiting McLaren's explosive 2007 season, but a central Spanish TV voice of Alonso's first McLaren spell says he does not want to relive those stories.

The BBC is preparing a documentary about the explosive 2007 McLaren season, but one of the most prominent Spanish voices from that era has refused to take part.

Antonio Lobato, who was central to Formula 1 television coverage in Spain during Fernando Alonso's first McLaren spell, told Soy Motor that he had been invited to participate.

"What happened in 2007 will certainly be told, the question is what will be told?" he said.

"The BBC is preparing a documentary about the 2007 F1 season, marked by internal tension at McLaren. They invited me to participate, and I declined."

"I don't want to get involved in those stories."

That season remains especially sensitive because the Alonso-Lewis Hamilton rivalry became highly polarised, not only inside McLaren but also across the British and Spanish media and fan bases.

Lobato acknowledged that his own view may have been shaped by how intensely he experienced the season.

"I know what I went through, I know what happened," he continued.

"Maybe I was influenced by it too."

He said he would rather wait to see how the BBC reconstructs the story.

"When the documentary comes out, we'll see how the topic is addressed, how it's told, and what they say."

The 2007 season ended with neither Alonso nor Hamilton winning the title, as Kimi Raikkonen took Ferrari's most recent drivers' championship by a single point.

The 2007 McLaren season
2007 championKimi Raikkonen, by a single point
RivalryAlonso versus Hamilton
DocumentaryBBC project in preparation
Lobato's replyInvited, declined
Alonso's first spellMcLaren, 2007

Related: DAZN now keeps Spanish F1 rights until 2030

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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