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Las Vegas largely clears flood damage as race work continues

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Las Vegas largely clears flood damage as race work continues
Leopold 1 min read
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Crews have cleared the mud and reopened Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue, so the next Las Vegas hurdles are bridge installation and planned lane restrictions.

Flooding that briefly affected part of the Las Vegas GP circuit has largely been cleared, with local preparations continuing normally more than a month before Formula 1 arrives.

FOX5 Las Vegas reported that heavy rain from post-tropical cyclone Rachel forced temporary closures on roads including Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue, with mud, debris and damaged fencing left behind near the Strip.

Crews have since cleaned the affected areas and reopened the roads, with FOX5 noting only some residual dust from dried mud remained.

Work for the November event is already continuing, including bridge installation and planned lane restrictions around Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

Las Vegas flood clean-up status
CausePost-tropical cyclone Rachel
Roads affectedKoval Lane and Winnick Avenue, temporarily closed
StatusCleaned and reopened, only some residual dust remains
Still to comeBridge installation and lane restrictions around Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue
SourceFOX5 Las Vegas

Related: Las Vegas F1 circuit hit by flooding weeks before race

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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