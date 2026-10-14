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Coronel tells Hadjar to follow Verstappen's lead at Red Bull

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Coronel tells Hadjar to follow Verstappen's lead at Red Bull
Leopold 2 min read
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As Red Bull's fix for four years of Singapore pain lifts Verstappen, Coronel says Hadjar must stay in his slipstream, not bend the car towards his own preferences.

Dutch motorsport figure Tom Coronel says Red Bull's recent breakthrough may be exposing a familiar pattern around Max Verstappen - when the car becomes faster, the second driver can suddenly look further away.

Toto Wolff made a similar observation in Singapore, noting that as Red Bull has found a stronger operating window for Verstappen, Isack Hadjar has appeared less comfortable.

Coronel believes that is because the latest Red Bull again suits Verstappen's preference for a very sharp car.

"That change at the rear of the car," he told Viaplay. "And on the circuit where things never really went well, that was Singapore."

"Kerbstones, bumps, slow corners. That was actually always the problem. This weekend was magnificent."

"They have solved the problem that took them four years."

Hadjar has said he wants to adjust the car more towards his own preferences, but Coronel thinks that could be the wrong direction.

"Then you become a bit slower again," he predicted.

"A car that is very pointy seems to be too fast. And that is also what Max likes best."

"You shouldn't be afraid of that rear end."

The Perez warning

Coronel pointed to Sergio Perez as an example of what can happen when a teammate tries to move the Red Bull away from Verstappen's preferred balance.

"If he sets up the car the way he wants, we're just going to see gaps of between three tenths and half a second again," he said.

For Hadjar, Coronel thinks adaptation is the better answer.

"I think Hadjar is the type of person who should be able to adapt," he continued. "Just stay in Max's slipstream."

"Watch where he gains an advantage and try to appropriate that feeling. Don't change the car to suit your own preferences."

"Because quite simply, that doesn't work. Ultimately, the stopwatch is king."

Red Bull's Singapore verdict
Old problemKerbs, bumps and slow corners
FixChange at the rear of the car
Time to solveFour years
BeneficiaryVerstappen's preference for a sharp car
Perez-era gapsThree tenths to half a second
Coronel's adviceStay in Verstappen's slipstream

Related: Hadjar insists Red Bull pace was there after pitlane start

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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