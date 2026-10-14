Seventh in Singapore and points in three straight races have strengthened Lawson's case, yet Racing Bulls still weigh Tsolov while Cadillac scouts a young American.

Liam Lawson says he is ignoring the uncertainty around Racing Bulls' 2027 lineup after another strong weekend strengthened his case to stay.

The New Zealander finished P5 in the Singapore Sprint and seventh in the Grand Prix, continuing a solid run of points for the team.

"I'm really happy and very proud of the team," he said.

"It's been a pretty intense few weeks, and as a team, we've scored points in all three races."

Asked whether his recent form should be enough to secure his seat for next season, Lawson laughed.

"You tell me!"

"Obviously, it's normal to hear about this at this point in the year, but right now I'm just focused on trying to score points every weekend and keep this good run going."

Racing Bulls has still not confirmed whether it will retain Lawson alongside Arvid Lindblad or promote Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov.

Recent paddock speculation in Singapore suggested the team may keep its current pairing and use Tsolov as reserve instead, particularly after Lawson's strong performances - including when he stepped back into the senior Red Bull team in place of Isack Hadjar.

Lawson has also scored the majority of Racing Bulls' points despite missing three grands prix during that Red Bull stint.

Cadillac eyes Ugochukwu

Elsewhere, Cadillac is already looking further ahead at another young driver.

American Formula 3 champion Ugo Ugochukwu is reportedly on the team's radar for 2027 FP1 appearances, particularly as Colton Herta continues to struggle in Formula 2.

The 19-year-old already has enough points for a super licence and has tested Formula 1 machinery with Alpine.

"Of course, as an American, it's super cool to see an American team on the F1 grid," Ugochukwu said earlier this year.

"But I'll leave those discussions to my management."

At around 1.91 metres tall, however, Ugochukwu would also be unusually tall by modern Formula 1 standards.

Lawson's Singapore weekend Singapore Sprint P5 Singapore Grand Prix Seventh Points run Scored in all three races 2027 seat Not yet confirmed by Racing Bulls Rival option Nikola Tsolov, Formula 2 contender Cadillac target Ugo Ugochukwu, 19, for FP1 outings

Related: Racing Bulls and Haas still undecided on 2027 drivers

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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