Horner says his Ferrari 'dream job' remark was misread and any F1 return would need ownership attached. He admits feeling robbed of Red Bull's engine win.

Christian Horner says his recent comments about Ferrari being a "dream job" were taken out of context, insisting any Formula 1 return would more likely involve ownership.

The former Red Bull team boss told the guardian that his remarks were not a signal that he is actively targeting Frederic Vasseur's position.

"Fred Vasseur is an experienced guy. He's done a decent job," Horner said.

"But I, more than anyone, know the pressures of running a competitive organisation. My comments got taken out of context."

But Horner said his priority would be a different kind of opportunity.

"I've accumulated some phenomenal capital behind me, to look at the next move I potentially make in the sport," said the 52-year-old.

"That would be with ownership attached to it and Ferrari aren't going to sell shares. So I'm happy to sit outside the sport and see what opportunities present themselves over the coming months or years."

"I would never go back just to take part."

Why Horner says Red Bull removed him

Horner also said he was never given a clear explanation for why Red Bull removed him.

"I think it was a feeling there was too much control in my hands. But I wasn't really given a reason," he said.

When asked whether the Verstappen family played a role, he said: "No, it was a Red Bull decision. After Dietrich died, things changed in the leadership."

Horner admitted he was particularly hurt not to still be there when Red Bull's own power unit finally won.

"I felt particularly hurt and robbed I didn't have the opportunity to see that Powertrains engine win," said the Briton.

After Max Verstappen's recent victory, Horner said he messaged his former driver.

"I felt very proud seeing what it meant to everybody," he said. "It reinforced to me that, if you assemble the right people with the right culture and the necessary tools, anything is possible."

He nevertheless suggested Red Bull has changed since his departure.

"Red Bull has been the maverick team," said Horner. "Its mantra was to be nonconformist, to be a disruptor."

"It's a little different now."

As for how his replacement is performing, Horner said: "I employed Laurent but I can't judge how he operates."

Horner also returned fire at Toto Wolff, who recently suggested he had "broken too much glass" to come back.

"He also said this Red Bull engine was going to be completely sh*t and a disaster," he smiled.

"Toto's got it quite easy at the moment. All sport needs rivalry."

Horner said he misses "the people, the team, the competition" in Formula 1, but not "the travel and politics".

And despite acknowledging that he may never return, he made clear where his interest remains.

"At the moment, the only thing that really motivates and excites me is Formula 1," said Horner.

Horner at a glance Age 52 Former role Red Bull team boss Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur Red Bull team boss now Laurent Mekies Condition for a return Ownership attached

Related: Verstappen: Red Bull calmer after Horner's exit

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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