Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Binotto says Audi progress is bigger than results show

  PREV 
Binotto says Audi progress is bigger than results show
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Audi's best work is invisible to fans, says Binotto: a growing team culture and one shared goal, even if the 2030 title ambition still needs a long road.

Mattia Binotto says Audi's first Formula 1 season has been more successful behind the scenes than the results alone suggest.

Audi struggled badly early in its debut works season but has become a much more regular points contender since the summer, with Nico Hulkenberg scoring again in Singapore.

"I'm happy, but on the other hand, I'm not entirely satisfied yet," Binotto told Sky.

"We still have a long way to go. The goal is to be title contenders by 2030."

"But the dream is to achieve this even sooner."

Binotto said Audi's biggest gains are happening away from public view.

"I believe the greatest achievement so far lies where it is least visible to the fans," said the Italian and former Ferrari team boss.

"Overall, we see how the team is developing. The attitude, the team culture, the way people interact - everything is evolving."

"The energy is right, the atmosphere is good."

He stressed that the transformation from Sauber into a full works operation was never going to happen instantly.

"You don't go from a small private team to a winning team overnight," said Binotto.

"We're a solid team that's currently working on consolidating our competitiveness in the midfield."

Binotto also dismissed concerns that Audi's split operation between Hinwil and Neuburg is a major handicap.

"We may have these two locations, but it's one team, one goal, one shared task. I like the way everyone is growing together and helping each other."

"I think that's the most important factor in this transformation."

Audi's first works season
StatusDebut works season
Stated goalTitle contenders by 2030
Recent scorerNico Hulkenberg in Singapore
SitesHinwil and Neuburg
OriginTransformed from Sauber
Current focusConsolidating midfield competitiveness

Related: Audi Builds New F1 Campus for 2030 Title Push

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast