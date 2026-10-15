In a new video from Ferrari on YouTube, Lewis Hamilton sits down with chef Massimo Bottura at Ristorante Cavallino for a conversation that moves well beyond the menu. The two discuss food and childhood memories, alongside the themes of performance, pressure, and the constant drive to improve.

Despite coming from very different worlds, Hamilton and Bottura find plenty of common ground. It's a rare and thoughtful exchange between two people at the top of their respective fields.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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