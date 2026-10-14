F1 will race in Africa for the first time in over three decades, with a purpose-built Rwandan circuit near Kigali and a 10-year deal to carry the sport into the 2030s.

Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after confirming a 10-year agreement to race in Rwanda.

The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will be held at a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera. The first race is expected once construction is complete, early in the next decade.

The track will be built to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Bugesera circuit plans

The venue sits about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, next to the new Kigali International Airport. Organisers say the layout will use the area's elevation changes to create a unique and challenging lap with strong viewing for fans.

Outside race weekends, the site is planned as a year-round destination for international motorsport, conferences and entertainment.

A date for the inaugural race, circuit milestones and race weekend plans will be announced in due course.

Why Rwanda, and why now

F1 says more than 100 million fans already follow the sport across Africa, with almost 60 per cent of fans in key Sub-Saharan markets under the age of 35.

Rwanda has already hosted the UCI Road World Championships, the Basketball Africa League, the 2023 FIFA Congress, and the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and Awards Ceremony.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called the return "a historic moment for our sport", while Stefano Domenicali said F1 would race on every inhabited continent.

President Paul Kagame said "today belongs to Africa", adding that the aim was "never a single race weekend" but a lasting benefit for his country.

F1 in Rwanda at a glance Agreement 10 years Race Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda Circuit New purpose-built track at Bugesera Standard FIA Grade 1 Last African F1 race 1993 Fan base More than 100 million across Africa

Related: Rwanda reportedly secures 2030 grand prix as Africa return nears

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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