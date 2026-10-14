F1 confirms 10-year deal to return to Africa in Rwanda
F1 will race in Africa for the first time in over three decades, with a purpose-built Rwandan circuit near Kigali and a 10-year deal to carry the sport into the 2030s.
Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after confirming a 10-year agreement to race in Rwanda.
The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will be held at a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera. The first race is expected once construction is complete, early in the next decade.
The track will be built to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial project led by the Rwanda Development Board.
Bugesera circuit plans
The venue sits about 40 kilometres south of Kigali, next to the new Kigali International Airport. Organisers say the layout will use the area's elevation changes to create a unique and challenging lap with strong viewing for fans.
Outside race weekends, the site is planned as a year-round destination for international motorsport, conferences and entertainment.
A date for the inaugural race, circuit milestones and race weekend plans will be announced in due course.
Why Rwanda, and why now
F1 says more than 100 million fans already follow the sport across Africa, with almost 60 per cent of fans in key Sub-Saharan markets under the age of 35.
Rwanda has already hosted the UCI Road World Championships, the Basketball Africa League, the 2023 FIFA Congress, and the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and Awards Ceremony.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called the return "a historic moment for our sport", while Stefano Domenicali said F1 would race on every inhabited continent.
President Paul Kagame said "today belongs to Africa", adding that the aim was "never a single race weekend" but a lasting benefit for his country.
Related: Rwanda reportedly secures 2030 grand prix as Africa return nears
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Just gloss over the past devasting wars , next stop Sochi....
An interesting revelation & of course, Red Bull, as an organization, has always decided who drives for its teams.
I was happy when this finally became official & 2030 being the earliest possible rather than definitive inaugural season is interesting.
At least flexibility gives scope in case of delays & early-2030s can equally mean 2031 & 2032, depending on when the circuit is ultimately ready.
I hadn’t realized the area also includes other tourism, entertainment, & other stuff, like Yas Island.
The circuit itself looks decently flowing & will be about 6 km long, so in the same range as Baku, Jeddah, & Las Vegas; hence, its lap time range will probably at least partly overlap with the latter two.
The circuit area’s altitude sits at 1300-1400 meters above sea level, so less than Mexico City but more than Interlagos & the Red Bull Ring.
The event will probably take place either in the early or late-season phase, given climatic conditions in that part of Africa & the GP weekend format options will probably still be the same two, so I don’t know what weekend plans could mean in this context if they’re about something else.