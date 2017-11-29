2017 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing results Tuesday

|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1
|7
|Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nen
|Ferrari
|1:37,768
|99
|2
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:38,066
|0,298
|109
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:38,551
|0,485
|123
|4
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:39,270
|0,719
|137
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:39,580
|0,310
|29
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:39,762
|0,182
|115
|7
|27
|Nico HÃ¼lkenberg
|Renault
|1:39,803
|0,041
|85
|8
|32
|Nikita Mazepin
|Force India
|1:39,959
|0,156
|90
|9
|40
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|1:41,296
|1,337
|100
|10
|98
|Sean Gelael
|Manor
|1:41,428
|0,132
|117
|11
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:41,681
|0,253
|97
|12
|32
|Nikita Mazepin
|Force India
|1:41,914
|0,233
|105
Because it was a tyre test, it wouldn't be a bad idea to mention the compounds on which these times were set. There's also some difference between long runs (heavier car) and short runs.