F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 Results / 2017 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing results Tuesday

F1 Results

2017 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing results Tuesday

Quickest Lap times first day of F1 testing 2017 Yas Marina circuit

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLaps
17Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nenFerrari1:37,76899
23Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:38,0660,298109
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:38,5510,485123
48Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:39,2700,719137
518Lance StrollWilliams1:39,5800,31029
614Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:39,7620,182115
727Nico HÃ¼lkenbergRenault1:39,8030,04185
832Nikita MazepinForce India1:39,9590,15690
940Robert KubicaWilliams1:41,2961,337100
1098Sean GelaelManor1:41,4280,132117
119Marcus EricssonSauber1:41,6810,25397
1232Nikita MazepinForce India1:41,9140,233105

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “2017 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing results Tuesday

  1. Theo Orie

    Because it was a tyre test, it wouldn't be a bad idea to mention the compounds on which these times were set. There's also some difference between long runs (heavier car) and short runs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now