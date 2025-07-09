The Untold Story: How Two Giants Nearly Claimed Hulkenberg

Jul.9 - Nico Hulkenberg came close to racing for both Red Bull and Ferrari.

The only active Formula 1 drivers older than the 37-year-old German are Lewis Hamilton, the 40-year-old seven-time world champion, and 43-year-old two-time title winner Fernando Alonso.

In contrast, Hulkenberg finally stood on the podium for the very first time at Silverstone last Sunday - despite contesting approaching 250 grands prix.

"For me, his performances put him among the top five drivers in Formula 1," said Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

"He regularly beats drivers who have a clear material advantage over him," he told Sport Bild. "One can only pay respect to Nico.

"The podium was long overdue."

Max Verstappen was the first to congratulate the Sauber driver in parc ferme after the British GP, but drivers up and down the grid would soon join in.

"He's one of the best drivers on the grid who's never had the opportunity to have a proper car underneath him," Alonso said. "I'm really, really happy for him."

Carlos Sainz agrees: "Nico has always been among the top five.

"His level of talent and race execution is incredible," the Spaniard added. "Honestly, the fact that people kept cursing him out for not having any podium finishes was completely irrelevant."

Former Haas boss Gunther Steiner was the one who pulled Hulkenberg out of retirement several years ago to re-launch a career that is now leading to the works Audi project.

"He's one of the best drivers, but he never had the luck to be in the right car at the right time," Steiner told RTL.

"And what makes this person special is that he always remained human, without any signs of stardom. He's still been able to make a good living as a Formula 1 driver and is highly valued."

Steiner explained: "I brought him in because I knew what he could do. We needed someone like Nico to drive the team forward, which he did. You always have to deliver performance - and he delivers.

"Nico showed on Sunday that the performance is still there, even at the proud age of 37. He did a superb job."

Hulkenberg was, however, almost a driver for a top team - or two. Marko admits Red Bull nearly signed him to be Verstappen's teammate in 2021.

"That was before we signed Checo Perez," he told Osterreich newspaper. "Hindsight is always 20-20.

"Checo won back then, while Hulkenberg was throwing away races. He's better now," the Austrian added.

"The older he gets, the fewer mistakes he makes. That's why he has a good contract with Audi."

Indeed, if Hulkenberg wasn't so committed to Audi's long-term project starting in 2026, he may now be the frontrunner to replace Yuki Tsunoda.

Sport Bild claims Hulkenberg also nearly went to Ferrari, having held "intensive talks" with then team boss Stefano Domenicali in 2013.

"The storied racing team presented the then Sauber driver with a 45-page contract that had been negotiated down to the last detail," the magazine outlined.

"However, the deal was never signed. The company's then-CEO, Sergio Marchionne, vetoed the deal at the last moment and Hulkenberg still doesn't know why."

Hulkenberg will now guide Audi's first steps in Formula 1 from 2026.

"Nico will help the team get off the starting blocks," said former grand prix winner David Coulthard.

"The task is obviously huge, but he has shown that he can always get the maximum out of it. I fundamentally trust him to do anything - including more podium finishes."

