Shockwaves in Milton Keynes: Laurent Mekies Steps In While Christian Horner Steps Out?

Grab your headphones and turn down the team-radio chatter, folks—today’s Silly-Season gong struck hours ahead of schedule. In a move that has everyone from the coffee machine queue to the FIA motorhome scrambling for fresh gossip, Red Bull Racing has announced that Laurent Mekies will assume the newly re-polished title of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, replacing long-time figurehead Christian Horner.

Meanwhile, just 700 kilometres south in Faenza, the energy-drink empire’s junior squad—still affectionately nicknamed Racing Bulls after last year’s rebrand—has shuffled its own pit-wall deckchairs. Alan Permane, a man whose race-strategist CV is longer than a Monza straight, climbs from Racing Director to Team Principal.

Mekies: From Midfield Maestro to Red-Bull Boss

If the name rings a bell (and it should), Mekies has been everywhere lately: FIA safety delegate, Ferrari sporting director, and, for the past 18 months, the co-architect of Racing Bulls’ renaissance alongside CEO Peter Bayer. Speaking to selected media earlier today, the Frenchman sounded half exhilarated, half humbled:

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter,” Mekies reflected, sporting a grin wider than Spa’s Eau Rouge. “The spirit inside is incredible, and I’m convinced this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now—he knows every bolt on that car and has been one of the pillars of our early successes.”

Translation? Mekies believes the Italian outpost can keep firing without him, freeing him to tackle the high-pressure boardroom politics up in Milton Keynes. And make no mistake: stepping into Christian Horner’s well-worn shoes is the F1 equivalent of hopping straight into Max Verstappen’s RB21 for your first lap. The spotlight is blinding; the expectations, sky-high.

Permane: The Paddock’s Steady Hand Gets the Big Chair

Alan “Plan A, B, C, D and E” Permane barely needs an introduction. After 34 seasons in Enstone, he parachuted into Faenza last year and immediately sprinkled his brand of calm, no-nonsense engineering across the newborn Racing Bulls. Now, having proved he can tame a cost-cap budget and a rookie driver pairing in equal measure, the 57-year-old Briton moves up another rung:

“I feel very honoured to take on the role as Team Principal,” Permane said, still finding time to thank Red Bull’s global adviser Dr Helmut Marko—always a smart career move. “It’s a new challenge, but I know I can count on everyone within the team.”

If there’s one person who can wrangle a small-team payroll, sort out an aero-upgrade schedule, and still remember the tyre-offset delta by heart, it’s Permane. Expect him to keep the Faenza operation laser-focused on Q3 appearances while his phone buzzes with Milton Keynes group chats.

What About Horner?

Christian Horner’s tenure at spans two decades, seven Drivers’ titles, and six Constructors’ crowns. For weeks, rumours suggested an internal reshuffle was brewing, but seeing Mekies installed as CEO—with no mention of Horner’s next adventure—will raise more eyebrows than Toto Wolff’s team-radio outbursts.

Sources close to the Brackley-Milton Keynes corridor whisper that Horner could slide into a consultancy role, focus on RB Powertrains, or even take a sabbatical after the bruising off-track battles of recent seasons. As ever in Formula 1, don’t bet your paddock-pass lanyard on anything until the ink is dry.

Why This Matters

Corporate Continuity – Red Bull loves promoting from within; Mekies and Permane both understand the energy-drink playbook, smoothing what could have been a bumpy succession. Performance Pressure – Any wobble at the parent team will send tremors through the 2026 regulations project. Mekies must balance boardroom politics with keeping the RB22B on pole. Talent Pipeline – With Permane at the helm, Racing Bulls can double down on nurturing its next Daniel Ricciardo or Pierre Gasly rather than becoming a perpetual testbed.

The Bottom Line

Red Bull has always thrived on bold moves, from signing a 17-year-old to building its own power unit factory. Appointing Laurent Mekies as CEO while handing Racing Bulls to paddock veteran Alan Permane is merely the latest plot twist in the energy-drink saga.

Will Mekies’ calm demeanour mesh with Red Bull’s famously aggressive culture? Can Permane turn the Faenza squad into a regular points-scorer before 2026’s hybrid reboot? And what’s next for Christian Horner, the man who turned a soft-drink start-up into the sport’s benchmark?

Stay tuned. If there’s one guarantee in Formula 1, it’s that today’s headlines will be tomorrow’s starting-grid gossip. For now, buckle up—this season just found a whole new gear.

