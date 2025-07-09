Is Ferrari Ready to Transform Under Hamilton's Sage Advice?

Jul.9 - Frederic Vasseur is "really the right man" to stay in charge at Ferrari.

That's the view of Maranello newcomer Lewis Hamilton, who despite struggling to adapt to his new red car is urging Ferrari to think further ahead.

"Those who want everything right away don't know how F1 works," La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Gianluca Gasparini said after the British GP.

Ferrari unveiled a new floor for the troubled 2025 car recently, and is now planning a 'filming' day at Mugello for July 16 ahead of the debut of new rear suspension at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton, though, won't be at Mugello, as he pushes Ferrari to forget about 2025 and instead give him a car for 2026 that has his own "DNA" in it.

"Ferrari, it's time to listen to Lewis Hamilton," Gasparini agreed.

After a period of silence amid speculation team boss Vasseur's contract will not be renewed, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna attended the British GP.

At Silverstone, Vigna said when asked about Vasseur: "He is the team principal. It is July and we are discussing.

"We just had lunch together," the Italian smiled.

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari and Vigna listen to 40-year-old Hamilton's advice about what to do with the expiring Vasseur contract.

"I think Fred is really the right man to take us to the top," the seven time world champion said.

"He brought me to this team and so I owe him a lot. I'm working as hard as I can to support him and make the necessary changes, and there are quite a few of those."

The British driver thinks he has a valuable perspective on what is and what is not working at Maranello.

"As soon as you arrive in a new team, you notice how big the organisation is and how the structure is set up," said the winner of a record 105 grands prix.

"Those who have recently arrived have a new outlook compared to those who have been there for a long time," Hamilton added. "And so you can identify the positive side but also the negative aspect very clearly."

Journalist Gasparini seems to side with Hamilton in not getting too excited about the long-awaited new rear suspension layout that looks set to debut next time out at Spa.

"Thinking that can bring the red car to McLaren's heights in an instant is unreasonable," he said.

"The recipe is simple but it requires great patience. Each technical intervention must be finalised for next year's car, using the second half of the season to integrate Hamilton more and more into the team and to recover (Charles) Leclerc, who had two rather difficult days in England."

