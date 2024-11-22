Bottas and Zhou Plot Bold Comebacks After Losing 2025 Seats

Nov.22 - Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou have suggested they are not giving up on Formula 1, despite losing their race seats for 2025.

The pair, currently teammates at Audi-owned Sauber, will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto next year.

"At least I know now," 10-time grand prix winner Bottas, 34, said in Las Vegas, after a long wait to find out the news. "I just need to figure out what's next."

The Finn even got 'What's next?' tattooed on his thigh in past days, and is selling 'What's next?'-branded merchandise.

It's rumoured he will return to Mercedes, potentially replacing Mick Schumacher as primary reserve driver, whilst also serving as an advisor to Toto Wolff.

"You know, life goes on," said Bottas. "There's lots of exciting things ahead. And yeah, I'm fine with it. It's a tricky sport."

He thinks he was even a bit "unlucky" to have not completely explored potential alternative race seats for 2025, choosing instead to hold out for Audi.

"The way my active F1 driving career ended for now, it wasn't the best way because I couldn't really decide for myself," said Bottas. "I feel like still I have lots to give for the sport and I still love it. This is what I love.

"There's some interesting stuff on the table and then we'll see."

For now, he's ruling out a move to another series like WEC or Indycar, as it's already too late in the year. 2025, therefore, looks set to be a season of exploring potential opportunities to return to the grid in 2026.

When asked about WEC or Indycar for 2025, Bottas said: "I think that would be more realistic if I don't find a seat in F1 during '25 or for '26. But the picture is starting to form in my head."

As for Chinese driver Zhou, he's been linked with a reserve role at Ferrari, where he was a member of the Maranello based marque's academy in the past.

"I will try to stay in Formula 1," he said in Las Vegas, "and now it is important to decide correctly which of the teams is best to cooperate with as a reserve driver.

"Nothing has been decided yet, although many teams are interested."

Finally, rumours have been swirling that Red Bull may be preparing to announce a deal for impressive Williams rookie Franco Colapinto for 2025. But in Las Vegas, he suggested a deal is not imminent.

"My manager is in talks with James (Vowles)," said the 21-year-old Argentine. "I don't really know what my future looks like, but if I don't get a cockpit in 2025, I want to be back in 2026 at the latest.

"But no matter what, I want to be racing something in 2025 to stay active. I think James and my manager are currently looking at all the options available to me."

