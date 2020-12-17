Results 2020 Young Driver Test Abu Dhabi

Below you can see the time sheet of the quickest lap times of each 'young' driver that was allowed to test the cars that were used during the 2020 season.

Fernando Alonso showed he still has the speed and was the quickest in the Renault. His lap time was even quicker than the qualifying lap times of current Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon set in Q2 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lap Times 2020 Young Driver Test Abu Dhabi

Check out more items on this website about: