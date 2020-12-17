Results 2020 Young Driver Test Abu Dhabi

Below you can see the time sheet of the quickest lap times of each 'young' driver that was allowed to test the cars that were used during the 2020 season.

Fernando Alonso showed he still has the speed and was the quickest in the Renault. His lap time was even quicker than the qualifying lap times of current Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon set in Q2 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lap Times 2020 Young Driver Test Abu Dhabi

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time P1  Gap Laps Tyres
1 14 Fernando Alonso Renault 1:36,333 105 S (C5)
2 21 Nick de Vries Mercedes 1:36,595 0,262 110 S (C5)
3 22 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 1:36,840 0,507 82 S (C5)
4 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:37,446 1,113 89 S (C5)
5 38 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37,557 1,224 123 S (C5)
6 25 Juri Vips Red Bull 1:37,770 1,437 101 M (C4)
7 32 Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 1:37,817 1,484 126 S (C5)
8 37 Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo 1:37,826 1,493 93 S (C5)
9 46 Guanyu Zhou Renault 1:37,902 1,569 98 S (C5)
10 89 Jack Aitken Williams 1:38,153 1,820 78 M (C4)
11 35 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 1:38,157 1,824 129 S (C5)
12 24 Sébastien Buemi Red Bull 1:38,284 1,951 77 M (C4)
13 39 Marino Sato Alfa Romeo 1:38,495 2,162 127 M (C4)
14 40 Roy Nissany Williams 1:39,800 3,467 75 M (C4)
15 50 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:39,947 3,614 125 S (C5)

